Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cuadrilla Resources : CONFIRMS NEXT STEPS AT PRESTON NEW ROAD SITE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 06:18am EDT

Leading onshore exploration operator Cuadrilla is to begin flow testing its second horizontal shale gas well at the UK's flagship hydraulic fracturing site.

The operator said the latest work programme at Preston New Road (PNR), Lancashire, also included demobilising hydraulic fracturing equipment.

Chief Executive Officer Francis Egan explained: 'Our second horizontal shale well was partially fractured in August and I am pleased that we are moving to flow test it in the next few weeks. We believe that this will further demonstrate the huge commercial opportunity here. Given the lower carbon footprint of UK shale gas compared to that of gas imported by ship from overseas, it clearly makes sense to look to develop this local resource rather than increasing reliance on imports. In addition UK shale gas has the potential to act as a domestic feedstock for Hydrogen production which can help the UK reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.'

Cuadrilla confirmed it continued to assist the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) on a series of technical studies arising out of a seismic event measuring 2.9ML on the Richter scale, which occurred on August 26, 2019. A timeframe has not been agreed with the OGA for this work to be completed and further hydraulic fracturing will not take place at Preston New Road before current planning permission for fracturing expires at the end of November.

In February, Cuadrilla announced results from flow-testing of the UK's first ever horizontal shale gas exploration well, which confirmed a high quality natural gas resource in the Lower Bowland Shale, capable of flowing to surface.

The initial exploration programme also confirmed that the Bowland Shale formation fractures in a way that is typical of an excellent shale gas reservoir. A complex fracture network was generated in the shale and sand injected into the fractures stayed in place during flow back.

Francis said: 'We are committed to exploring for shale gas with the aim to establish a domestic energy supply that the UK really needs. The Bowland Shale as a whole could be a very important resource for Lancashire and the UK and we plan to continue with our work to prove this.'

Disclaimer

Cuadrilla Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 10:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:45aFlydubai narrows first half loss but warns of pressure from MAX grounding
RE
06:44aHouseholds helped to limit hit to UK economy as it shrank in second quarter - ONS
RE
06:40aSaudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran's president - Iran government
RE
06:33aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Loans of Foreign Currency Deposit Units Grew in the Second Quarter of 2019
PU
06:28aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE COMMODITIES GMBH : Strong US dollar weighs down gold price
PU
06:28aUK STATISTICS AUTHORITY : The Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) takes further steps to bolster the value of public finance statistics for the UK's countries and regions
PU
06:28aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : John Denton joins board of Generation Unlimited and scales youth engagement
PU
06:27aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Fall as fears of escalation in Sino-U.S. trade war loom
RE
06:26aKenya's year-on-year inflation drops to 3.83% in September
RE
06:23aBOJ's ETF purchase hits over three-year low in September, but unlikely to be tapering
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3EXCLUSIVE: Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal
4SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
5Record U.S. tariff award over Airbus aid could fuel trade tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group