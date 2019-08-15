Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Cuadrilla Resources : CONFIRMS RESUMPTION OF FRACKING AT PRESTON NEW ROAD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Leading onshore shale gas exploration operator Cuadrilla today confirmed it has resumed hydraulic fracturing operations at its flagship Lancashire site in Preston New Road.

The company announced that it would return to operations last month and has secured all the required permits and permissions to fracture up to 45 stages on its second horizontal well at the site.

The work will be completed by the end of November and followed by flow testing of the well, with gas flow results expected early in 2020.

Laura Hughes, Projects and Operations Director at Cuadrilla, said: 'I am delighted to have resumed fracturing our second horizontal well and we look forward to sharing the results once flow testing is completed.

'As we have often said Preston New Road is one of the most monitored oil and gas sites anywhere in the world. We have proven it is a well-run, entirely safe and environmentally responsible operation. We also know there is a reservoir of recoverable high quality natural gas beneath our feet that the UK needs if we are to reach Net Zero by 2050.

'The UK onshore shale exploration industry as a whole remains excited about the prospect of the Bowland Shale formation - estimated by the British Geologic Survey to contain some 1,300 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.'

Laura confirmed that hydraulic fracturing would operate in line with the seismic traffic light system regulated by the Oil and Gas Authority.

She added: 'We have unique experience and expertise of hydraulic fracturing in the UK from operations on our first well at Preston New Road. Whilst there may well be low levels of induced seismicity, local people should be reassured that any resulting ground motion will be far below anything that could cause harm or damage and, indeed, is likely to be much less than caused daily by other industries such as quarrying or construction or even heavy goods vehicles travelling on our roads.'

Disclaimer

Cuadrilla Resources Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 10:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aLost Heritage Rye Grain Becomes New PA Whiskey  2019 Phila. Whiskey Event Promotes Collaboration Between Farmer and Distiller
SE
07:02aUNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL : Ice sheets impact core elements of the Earth's carbon cycle
PU
07:01aQuantum Materials Corp Acquires Blockchain Technology to Address New Market Opportunities
GL
07:00aThe Mortgage Collaborative Adds Get Credit Healthy to Preferred Partner Network
SE
07:00aHong Kong unveils $2.4 billion support package as protests add to economic strains
RE
06:58aChina's trade threats deal fresh blow to world stocks
RE
06:57aCuadrilla resumes shale gas fracking at Lancashire site
RE
06:53aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end lower as global risk aversion mounts
RE
06:52aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani meets EU Ambassador to Afghanistan
PU
06:50aOil deepens slide toward $58 on recession fears, U.S. supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China's trade threats deal fresh blow to world stocks
2VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
4PLUS500 LTD : PLUS500 : Director/PDMR Dealing
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Wind turbine maker Vestas focuses on bulgi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group