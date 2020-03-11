Log in
Cuba confirms its first three cases of coronavirus
03/11/2020 | 09:00pm EDT
Cuba confirmed on Wednesday the first three cases of the new coronavirus in its territory in three Italians who had travelled to the country on Monday, according to state news television.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
