Cuba confirms its first three cases of coronavirus

03/11/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

Cuba confirmed on Wednesday the first three cases of the new coronavirus in its territory in three Italians who had travelled to the country on Monday, according to state news television.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

