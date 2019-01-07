Cubic Telecom Partners with Panasonic Automotive to Deliver Connected Motorcycle Technology Throughout 54 Countries Across North America and Europe

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , the leading connectivity management supplier to the automotive and IoT industries, today announced at CES ® 2019 , that it has extended its partnership with Panasonic to Panasonic Automotive Systems of America (PASA) to power worldwide connectivity for Panasonic Automotive customers across North America and Europe. Cubic Telecom works with global companies to support their IoT solutions and to manage their connectivity needs.



Through Cubic Telecom’s PACE Platform, Panasonic Automotive can access leading-edge advanced connectivity analytics, a SIM inventory management portal and a full range of customer care services. PACE optimizes Panasonic Automotive’s advanced modem technologies and supports the automation of business processes. With a single SKU solution across multiple regions, Cubic will enable connectivity and global Subscription Management Secure Routing (SM-SR) services in 54 countries worldwide for Panasonic Automotive and its customers.

“We are excited to partner with Panasonic Automotive, which is a global leader in automotive technologies. We are collaborating with Panasonic Automotive to support the delivery of future-proof connected technology solutions for its clients,” said Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO. “We are also working with Panasonic Automotive to offer connectivity management solutions for a broader range of markets and vehicle categories.”

Panasonic issued the following news today at CES ® 2019 detailing the partnership:

Panasonic Automotive Connects LiveWire™, Harley-Davidson's First Electric Motorcycle

“Panasonic Automotive strives to offer value-added quality solutions for our category-leading clients. By partnering with Cubic Telecom, we have accelerated development and have taken a leap forward to the most advanced solution available in the industry today,” said David Taylor, Executive Director, Product Strategy and Business Development at Panasonic Automotive Systems. “We have no doubt that our telematics solution will revolutionize and drive innovation in connected vehicle technologies for the future.”

Panasonic has delivered its in-vehicle infotainment equipment to major global automakers for more than 65 years.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 100 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Cubic’s vision of interconnectivity will improve lives, and make the world a more interesting and intelligent place to be. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths and Rakuten.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive .

Panasonic is the registered trademark of Panasonic Corporation. Any other trade and/or service marks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com .

