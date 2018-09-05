Cubic Telecom Powers Connected Car Services for Audi cars in new Asian Markets

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , leading connectivity technology enabler for the automotive industry, today announced it has extended its partnership with Audi with the expansion of its connected car footprint in new Asian markets. Powered by Cubic Telecom’s connectivity management solution, Audi is providing high-speed 4G-enabled connected services in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan through Audi connect®. Cubic Telecom’s connected car services now operate in more than 40 countries globally, with 1.5 million cars having access to this technology.



With the number of connected cars worldwide now exceeding 100 million*, there is a growing demand, and expectation among drivers for easy access to online services during their daily journeys. Using advanced eSIM technology, its own core network, and a sophisticated global connectivity platform, Cubic’s technical offering enables the world’s top automotive brands to deliver high-quality in-car LTE connectivity to customers across multiple regions. The connection to real-time infotainment services is seamless.

With this solution already well-established in the European market, Audi AG will utilize Cubic’s newly expanded LTE network in Asia to expand its connected car program.

“Audi is a valuable partner to Cubic as we hold a shared vision focused on innovative technologies for the future of mobility,” commented Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO. “Our expansion into the Asian market represents a significant growth opportunity and I am pleased that our partnership in this region underscores our rapid rise to becoming the leading technology enabler of the connected car movement around the globe.”

The connected Audi models in each of the Asian markets are the A3, A4, A5, A8, Q2, Q5, Q7, and Q8 and are now available for purchase. Infotainment services integrated to these new models include real-time navigation, route guidance (traffic, fuel, parking information etc.) and apps such as the news and weather, presented to the driver on a long-lasting hi-resolution screen.

“Audi’s partnership with Cubic in Asia demonstrates our dedication to Audi customers in providing some of the most technically advanced vehicles on the market,” said Jens Kötz, Connected Architecture, Energy and Security Lead at Audi AG. “Cubic’s technical solution allows Audi to drive efficiency and competency in our delivery of connected services, enhancing the ultimate driving experience Audi customers have come to expect.”

Cubic will be rolling out its connected-car service with Audi in Australia and New Zealand in November 2018.

*Sourced from Statista report 2018.

About Cubic

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 100 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Cubic’s vision of interconnectivity will improve lives, and make the world a more interesting and intelligent place to be. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Volkswagen, Panasonic, Rakuten and Woolworths.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and M2M and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About Audi

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment.

It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in twelve countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2017, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.878 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 3,815 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 55,900 motorcycles of the Ducati brand.

In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion.

At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany.

Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.