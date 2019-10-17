Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cubic Telecom partners with Rogers to provide connectivity to the Canadian automotive industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:02am EDT

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom, a leading connectivity management software provider for the automotive and IoT industries, and Rogers Communications, the largest provider of wireless communications services in Canada, today announced a collaboration to provide a connected car solution for Canadians. This important partnership integrates Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform (Platform for Application and Connectivity Enablement) and connected car solution with the Rogers mobile network, enabling a high-quality connected car experience throughout Canada and the United States.  

As a leader in IoT, Rogers is able to support seamless connectivity for any auto manufacturer hosted on Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform. PACE integrates with multiple original equipment manufacturer (OEM) IT systems and mobile operator platforms to provide car users with access to always-on connected services and streaming content. Cubic Telecom’s PACE integrates multiple technologies into a single point of control for the automotive manufacturer.

Drivers and passengers will benefit from navigation and real-time route mapping and can stream their favourite music and video content across Canada and the United States. The first automakers set to benefit from this agreement will be announced early next year, with Cubic Telecom and Rogers connected vehicles starting to appear on Canada’s roads in early 2020.

Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom CEO said, “Through our partnership with Rogers, a leader in IoT, we’re able to bring Canadians our seamless PACE connectivity management platform, all powered by Canada’s most trusted network[1].  OEMs will soon be able to provide Canadians the opportunity to interact with local content in real-time wherever they travel. We are excited about expanding our PACE automotive solution and industry-first connected car capabilities into Canada in partnership with Rogers.”

“We chose to partner with Cubic Telecom based on its proven robust solution and reputation as a leading connectivity provider to the automotive marketplace. Rogers for Business is focused on developing strategic partnerships to drive innovation and enable businesses in the auto industry to transform their customer experience and bring new services to market,” said Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com. For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338, 647-747-5118

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity management supplier that offers mobility solutions powering connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive and mobile device companies across the globe.

An expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere. Cubic provides connectivity in over 180 countries; the most robust network, device and retail partnerships worldwide; and flexible over-the-air (OTA) device management for clients and partners.

Cubic creates connectivity where there was none before, with a belief in the future of things: a future where everything is connected. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Woolworths, e.GO and Skoda.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 tablet and notebook manufacturers, retailers, and automotive companies. The company is privately held with over €100 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

[1] Based on total wireless subscribers.

MEDIA CONTACT
Megan Kathman
Skyya Communications
ph: (651) 785-3212
megan@skyya.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17aEricsson third-quarter core profit tops forecast, lifts 2020 sales target
RE
01:14aSONY : and Yamaha Motor Launch Entertainment Cart Service
PU
01:13aHitachi, Singapore's Frasers to work on smart realty in Asia-Pacific
AQ
01:12aQATAR AIRWAYS MAY CONVERT ORDERS FOR BOEING 777-8 JET TO 777-9 : Ceo
RE
01:08aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Opioid industry presses for settlement as trial looms
AQ
01:07aREFILE : Palm oil body to wield stick to get consumer goods giants to go green
RE
01:06aKONE : to equip Nanning Metro Line 4 in China
AQ
01:05aBaloise's new approach to apprentice training
TE
01:05aINFICON with Stable Third Quarter While the Recovery in the Semiconductor Market is Slow
TE
01:05aAEVIS VICTORIA SA : Integration of Seiler Hotels in Zermatt
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4DOW JONES 30 : Oil prices fall as data points to huge build in U.S. stocks
5Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group