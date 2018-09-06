Log in
Cubility and Stage 3 Separation Announce One of Largest MudCube® Deployments To The North American Market

09/06/2018 | 05:05pm CEST

Cubility AS, a leading provider of solids control solutions that improve efficiencies, solids control and HSE around drilling operations, has announced that it has sold a substantial number of MudCube® systems to its exclusive distribution partner Stage 3 Separation for immediate deployment to Stage 3 Separation customers in the land drilling market. This transaction represents the second wave of deployments, following the 2017 MudCube market break-through on US land between the partners.

The MudCube is the industry’s first compact solids control system that eliminates the traditional process of shaking fluid and solids, and the announcement marks one of the largest MudCube deployments in North America, meeting industry demand for improved drilling efficiencies, lower mud consumption, reduced volumes of, and cleaner, drilling waste.

The MudCube will form a key part of the Stage 3 Separation Performance Platform, a mobile and modular stand for onshore drilling operations. Through the platform, the MudCube is easily and inexpensively installed in rigs and well pads with minimal impact on ongoing operations and delivering immediate ROI.

Even Gjesdal, CEO of Cubility said: “What is clear from today’s breakthrough announcement is that Cubility and Stage 3 Separation have developed both a highly effective business model and a highly attractive value proposition for North American operators and drilling contractors, outperforming the competition and providing a modular and flexible solids control solution that can impact on the bottom line of the customers within days.”

He continued: “With the fast-growing US land drilling market and the rise in pad drilling and multiple wells from the same location, we are delighted to be partnering with Stage 3 Separation.”

His words were backed up by Fred Lausen of Stage 3 Separation: “With our current MudCube deployments to US land drilling operations, along with incoming orders to Cubility, Stage 3 Separation has made a clear market endorsement of the Stage 3 Separation Performance Platform and our commitment to providing the very best solutions to our customer base. We look forward to continuing to work with Cubility and bringing even more MudCubes to market, delivering drilling efficiencies and cost reductions to our customers.”


© Business Wire 2018
