Cubility and Stage 3 Separation Announce One of Largest MudCube® Deployments To The North American Market

Cubility AS, a leading provider of solids control solutions that improve
efficiencies, solids control and HSE around drilling operations, has
announced that it has sold a substantial number of MudCube®
systems to its exclusive distribution partner Stage 3 Separation for
immediate deployment to Stage 3 Separation customers in the land
drilling market. This transaction represents the second wave of
deployments, following the 2017 MudCube market break-through on US land
between the partners.
The MudCube is the industry’s first compact solids control system that
eliminates the traditional process of shaking fluid and solids, and the
announcement marks one of the largest MudCube deployments in North
America, meeting industry demand for improved drilling efficiencies,
lower mud consumption, reduced volumes of, and cleaner, drilling waste.
The MudCube will form a key part of the Stage 3 Separation Performance
Platform, a mobile and modular stand for onshore drilling operations.
Through the platform, the MudCube is easily and inexpensively installed
in rigs and well pads with minimal impact on ongoing operations and
delivering immediate ROI.
Even Gjesdal, CEO of Cubility said: “What is clear from
today’s breakthrough announcement is that Cubility and Stage 3
Separation have developed both a highly effective business model and a
highly attractive value proposition for North American operators and
drilling contractors, outperforming the competition and providing a
modular and flexible solids control solution that can impact on the
bottom line of the customers within days.”
He continued: “With the fast-growing US land drilling market and the
rise in pad drilling and multiple wells from the same location, we are
delighted to be partnering with Stage 3 Separation.”
His words were backed up by Fred Lausen of Stage 3 Separation: “With
our current MudCube deployments to US land drilling operations, along
with incoming orders to Cubility, Stage 3 Separation has made a clear
market endorsement of the Stage 3 Separation Performance Platform and
our commitment to providing the very best solutions to our customer
base. We look forward to continuing to work with Cubility and bringing
even more MudCubes to market, delivering drilling efficiencies and cost
reductions to our customers.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005661/en/