Cue Biopharma : Amendment to a previously filed 10-K

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 10-K/A
(Amendment No. 2)
(Mark One)
-
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018
-
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
|
For the transition period from
|
|
to
Commission file number: 001-38327
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter)
|
Delaware
|
47-3324577
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
|
(I.R.S. Employer
|
Incorporation or Organization)
|
Identification No.)
|
21 Erie Street Cambridge, MA
|
02139
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|
(Zip Code)
|
(617) 949-2680
|
|
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
|
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
|
Trading
|
|
Name of each exchange
|
Title of each class
|
|
Symbol
|
|
on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
|
|
CUE
|
|
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12 (g) of the Act: None
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐ No ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such
files). Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K.☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company
or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):
|
Large accelerated filer
|
☐
|
Accelerated filer
|
☒
|
Non-accelerated filer
|
☐
|
Smaller reporting company
|
☒
|
Emerging growth company
|
☒
|
|
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act): Yes ☐ No ☒
The aggregate market value of the voting and non voting common equity held by non affiliates of the registrant, as of the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter was approximately $216.4 million (based on the closing price of the registrant's common stock on June 29, 2018 of $11.86 per share).
As of March 7, 2019 there were 20,734,232 shares of the registrant's common stock outstanding.
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Cue Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") is filing this Amendment No. 2 (the "Amendment") on Form 10-K/A to amend our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on March 14, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 as filed with the Commission on April 30, 2019 (together, the "Original Filing"), for the purpose of filing revised versions of Exhibits 31.1 and 31.2 filed with the Original Filing.
We are filing revised Exhibits solely in order to include in the certifications set forth in the Exhibits the language added to paragraph 4(a) and the language of revised paragraph 4(b), which language was inadvertently omitted from the certifications filed with the Commission on March 14, 2019. The Amendment is not intended to update or modify any other information presented in the Original Filing. Accordingly, the Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Original Filing. The Amendment consists solely of the preceding cover page, this explanatory note, the signature page and the revised certifications filed as exhibits to the Amendment. Because no financial statements have been included in this Amendment, paragraph 3 of each of the certifications set forth in the Exhibits has been omitted.
2
PART IV
Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statements and Schedules
|
Exhibit
|
|
Filed
|
|
Incorporated by Reference
|
|
|
|
Filing
|
Registration
|
|
Number
|
Exhibit Description
|
Herewith
|
Form
|
Exhibit
|
Date
|
/File No.
31.1 Certification Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a)or Rule 15d-14(a)of the Securities
31.2 Certification Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a)or Rule 15d-14(a)of the Securities
3
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
|
|
Cue Biopharma, Inc.
|
Dated: July 9, 2019
|
By: /s/ Daniel R. Passeri
|
|
|
Daniel R. Passeri
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer and Director
|
|
|
(Principal Executive Officer)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Cue Biopharma Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 20:57:04 UTC