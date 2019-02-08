Cue Biopharma : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form

Table of Contents

This prospectus relates to common stock, preferred stock, debt securities and warrants that Cue Biopharma, Inc. may sell from time to time in one or more offerings on terms to be determined at the time of sale. We will provide specific terms of these securities in supplements to this prospectus. You should read this prospectus and any supplement carefully before you invest. This prospectus may not be used to offer and sell securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement for those securities.

These securities may be sold directly by us, through dealers or agents designated from time to time, to or through underwriters or through a combination of these methods. See "Plan of Distribution" in this prospectus. We may also describe the plan of distribution for any particular offering of these securities in any applicable prospectus supplement. If any agents, underwriters or dealers are involved in the sale of any securities in respect of which this prospectus is being delivered, we will disclose their names and the nature of our arrangements with them in a prospectus supplement. The net proceeds we expect to receive from any such sale will also be included in a prospectus supplement.

Our common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CUE." On January 4, 2019, the last reported sale price for our common stock was $5.52 per share.

We are an "Emerging Growth Company" as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 and, as such, have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements for this prospectus and future filings. See "Prospectus Summary-Implications of Being an Emerging Growth Company."

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" on page 3 of this prospectus and contained in the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, and under similar headings in other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus or any such prospectus supplement or free writing prospectus.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

Table of ContentsABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

This prospectus is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, utilizing a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf process, we may from time to time sell any combination of securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings.

This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we sell securities under this shelf registration process, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of the securities being offered. That prospectus supplement may include a discussion of any risk factors or other special consideration that apply to those securities. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and a prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information in that prospectus supplement. You should read both this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement together with additional information described below under the headings "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation by Reference."

When acquiring any securities discussed in this prospectus, you should rely on the information provided in this prospectus and the prospectus supplement, including the information incorporated by reference. Neither we, nor any underwriters or agents, have authorized anyone to provide you with different information. We are not offering the securities in any state where such an offer is prohibited. You should not assume that the information in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement, or any document incorporated by reference, is truthful or complete at any date other than the date mentioned on the cover page of those documents. You should also carefully review the section entitled "Risk Factors", which highlights certain risks associated with an investment in our securities, to determine whether an investment in our securities is appropriate for you.

Unless otherwise stated or the context otherwise requires, the terms "Cue Biopharma," "we," "us," "our" and the "Company" refer to Cue Biopharma, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

THE COMPANY

We are an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers, autoimmune disorders and chronic infectious diseases. We believe our innovative Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform approach to selectively modulate disease relevant T cells, may provide a transformative solution to the challenges facing prevailing immunotherapeutics. By directly engaging and modulating disease relevant T cells in the patient's body via an off-the-shelf injectable drug, we believe our biologic drug candidates will be able to realize the true potential of immune modulation. Our proprietary platform allows us to efficiently design and develop drug candidates that are intended to specifically and selectively engage disease relevant T cells for therapeutic effect, thereby maximizing clinical benefit while minimizing or eliminating unwanted side effects. We believe this precise and selective targeting will allow us to harness the fullest potential of an individual's intrinsic immune repertoire while avoiding broad immune activation (for immuno-oncology or infectious immunity) or broad immune suppression (for autoimmunity and inflammation). We have been aggressively seeking patent protection for our pioneering innovations and, combined with a license agreement with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine ("Einstein"), continue to build a robust intellectual property portfolio.

Implications of Being an Emerging Growth Company

We are an "emerging growth company" as that term is defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"). Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (i.e., those that have not had a registration statement declared effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or do not have a class of securities registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")) are required to comply with such new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act also provides that an emerging growth company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period provided by Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies, but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. We have irrevocably elected to opt out of this extended transition period provided by Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act. Even though we have elected to opt out of the extended transition period, we may still take advantage of all of the other provisions of the JOBS Act, which include, but are not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, the reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in our periodic reports and proxy statements and the exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and stockholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved.

We are also currently considered a "smaller reporting company," which generally means that we have a public float of less than $250 million. If we are still considered a "smaller reporting company" at such time as we cease to be an "emerging growth company," we will be subject to increased disclosure requirements. However, the disclosure requirements will still be less than they would be if we were not considered either an "emerging growth company" or a "smaller reporting company." Specifically, similar to "emerging growth companies," "smaller reporting companies" are able to provide simplified disclosures in their filings and are exempt from certain provisions of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

General Company Information

We were incorporated as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. in Delaware on December 31, 2014. In October 2016, we changed our name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. The address of our corporate headquarters is 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02139 and our telephone number is (617) 949-2680. Our website can be accessed atwww.cuebiopharma.com. The information contained on, or that may be obtained from, our website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this prospectus.

RISK FACTORS

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should carefully consider the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our most recent fiscal year (together with any material changes thereto contained in subsequent filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) and those contained in our other filings with the SEC, which are incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement.

The prospectus supplement applicable to each type or series of securities we offer may contain a discussion of risks applicable to the particular types of securities that we are offering under that prospectus supplement. Prior to making a decision about investing in our securities, you should carefully consider the specific factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement, together with all of the other information contained in the prospectus supplement or appearing or incorporated by reference in this prospectus. These risks could materially affect our business, results of operations or financial condition and cause the value of our securities to decline. You could lose all or part of your investment.

