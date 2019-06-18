Cue Biopharma : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A (Rule 14a-101) INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Table of Contents 21 Erie Street Cambridge, MA 02139 June 18, 2019 Dear Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Cue Biopharma, Inc. to be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA 02139. We are using the "Notice and Access" method of providing proxy materials to you via the internet. We believe that this process should provide you with a convenient and quick way to access your proxy materials and vote your shares, while allowing us to conserve natural resources and reduce the costs of printing and distributing the proxy materials. On or about June 18, 2019, we are mailing to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and vote electronically via the internet or by telephone. The Notice also contains instructions on how to receive a paper copy of your proxy materials. We look forward to your attending either in person or by proxy. Further details regarding the matters to be acted upon at this meeting appear in the Notice and Proxy Statement. Please give this material your careful attention. Very truly yours, /s/ Daniel R. Passeri Daniel R. Passeri Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Table of Contents CUE BIOPHARMA, INC. 21 Erie Street Cambridge, MA 02139 NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS to be held on August 6, 2019 To the Stockholders of Cue Biopharma, Inc.: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cue Biopharma, Inc., a Delaware corporation, will be held on 9:00 a.m., local time, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA 02139 for the following purposes: To elect the nine nominees to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors. To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019. To approve an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to establish a classified Board of Directors initially consisting of nine members to be divided into three classes. To approve Amendment No. 1 to the Cue Biopharma, Inc. 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which increases the number of shares that may be issued pursuant to incentive stock options thereunder. To transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules, we are furnishing these proxy materials and our 2018 Annual Report to Stockholders via the internet. On or about June 18, 2019, we mailed to stockholders as of the record date a notice with instructions on how to access our annual meeting materials and submit your voting instructions via the internet, by mail or telephone. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2019, the record date fixed by the Board of Directors, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you plan to attend the annual meeting and you require directions, please call us at (617) 949-2680. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Colin Sandercock Colin Sandercock Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Cambridge, Massachusetts June 18, 2019

Table of Contents PROXY STATEMENT TABLE OF CONTENTS GENERAL INFORMATION 1 PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 8 INFORMATION CONCERNING EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 11 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRINCIPLES AND BOARD MATTERS 12 THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES 15 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE 17 COMPENSATION AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS 18 PROPOSAL 2-APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT TO CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO CLASSIFY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS 24 PROPOSAL 3-APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CUE BIOPHARMA, INC. 2016 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN 26 PROPOSAL 4-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 31 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS 33 SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE 34 OTHER BUSINESS 34 IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 6, 2019 34 i

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.