Cue Biopharma : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

06/18/2019 | 05:14pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

(Rule 14a-101)

INFORMATION REQUIRED IN PROXY STATEMENT

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
  • Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material Pursuant to Rule 14a-12

CUE BIOPHARMA, INC.

(Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if Other Than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies: N/A
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies: N/A
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined): N/A
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction: N/A
    5. Total fee paid: N/A
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid: N/A
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: N/A
    3. Filing Party: N/A
  1. Date Filed: N/A

Table of Contents

21 Erie Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

June 18, 2019

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Cue Biopharma, Inc. to be held at 9:00 a.m., local time, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA 02139.

We are using the "Notice and Access" method of providing proxy materials to you via the internet. We believe that this process should provide you with a convenient and quick way to access your proxy materials and vote your shares, while allowing us to conserve natural resources and reduce the costs of printing and distributing the proxy materials. On or about June 18, 2019, we are mailing to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") containing instructions on how to access our proxy statement and vote electronically via the internet or by telephone. The Notice also contains instructions on how to receive a paper copy of your proxy materials.

We look forward to your attending either in person or by proxy. Further details regarding the matters to be acted upon at this meeting appear in the Notice and Proxy Statement. Please give this material your careful attention.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Daniel R. Passeri

Daniel R. Passeri

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Table of Contents

CUE BIOPHARMA, INC.

21 Erie Street

Cambridge, MA 02139

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

to be held on August 6, 2019

To the Stockholders of Cue Biopharma, Inc.:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Cue Biopharma, Inc., a Delaware corporation, will be held on 9:00 a.m., local time, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 21 Erie Street, Cambridge, MA 02139 for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the nine nominees to the Board of Directors nominated by the Board of Directors.
  2. To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2019.
  3. To approve an amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to establish a classified Board of Directors initially consisting of nine members to be divided into three classes.
  4. To approve Amendment No. 1 to the Cue Biopharma, Inc. 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which increases the number of shares that may be issued pursuant to incentive stock options thereunder.
  5. To transact such other business as may properly come before the annual meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules, we are furnishing these proxy materials and our 2018 Annual Report to Stockholders via the internet. On or about June 18, 2019, we mailed to stockholders as of the record date a notice with instructions on how to access our annual meeting materials and submit your voting instructions via the internet, by mail or telephone.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2019, the record date fixed by the Board of Directors, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you plan to attend the annual meeting and you require directions, please call us at (617) 949-2680.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

/s/ Colin Sandercock

Colin Sandercock

Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Cambridge, Massachusetts

June 18, 2019

Table of Contents

PROXY STATEMENT

TABLE OF CONTENTS

GENERAL INFORMATION

1

PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

8

INFORMATION CONCERNING EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

11

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRINCIPLES AND BOARD MATTERS

12

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES

15

REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

17

COMPENSATION AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

18

PROPOSAL 2-APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT TO CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION TO CLASSIFY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

24

PROPOSAL 3-APPROVAL OF AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CUE BIOPHARMA, INC. 2016 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

26

PROPOSAL 4-RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

31

CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS

33

SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE

34

OTHER BUSINESS

34

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE STOCKHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD ON

AUGUST 6, 2019

34

i

