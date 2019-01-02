Cuisine Solutions Announces Its Second-Annual International Sous Vide Day Celebration

Sterling, VA, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling, VA. (January 2, 2018) – Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leader as masters of sous vide proudly declares January 26th as International Sous Vide Day. The day honors the birthdate of Dr. Bruno Goussault, the chief scientist of Cuisine Solutions and founder of The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA), celebrating his life’s work perfecting the art and science of sous vide. Gaining popularity and widely available for home application, enthusiasts can explore sous vide and learn more about why celebrated chefs around the world value this cooking technique.

Participants in the United States are eligible to win sous vide related prizes, which include a grand prize trip for two to Paris, France with a $1,000 per person airline voucher; a two-night stay in a three-star hotel, along with a private sous vide class at CREA and dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant with renowned Dr. Goussault. The competition is open to sous vide cooks and chef of all levels. Contestants must submit entries from January 3 to January 17, by 12 midnight EST. The winner of the Paris trip and additional prizes will be revealed on February 1 at 12 p.m. EST. Entries will be judged on the following criteria: originality, presentation, creativity, use of sous vide techniques, and overall impression. One can view the prizes, guidelines to enter, rules and regulations along with engaging chef interviews about their experiences with sous vide at www.internationalsousvideday.com.

On January 26, Cuisine Solutions will host exclusive events around the world including a charitable sous vide dining experience at the Embassy of France in Washington, D.C. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., guests will explore the modern French roots of the sous vide technique enjoying innovative cuisine and craft cocktails prepared by Cuisine Solutions’ talented chefs. The evening begins with a cocktail hour that takes guests around the world with artful drinks and perfectly paired hors d’oeuvres at four stations including a USA, France, Thailand and a Dr. Goussault station. One might try the Sous Vide Buttermilk Fried Chicken with braised greens and spiced maple syrup from the USA station; a Smoked Salmon Terrine Wasabi Arugula Salad at the French Embassy station; a Crab Cake with green curry sauce and fresh young coconut slaw; from the Thailand station; and a Sous Vide Pot au Feu and 3 bone short rib, small can, vegetable and broth made with siphon at Dr. Goussault’s station.

At 7.30 p.m., following welcoming remarks, guests will be seated for a four-course dinner with wine. Dishes will highlight the company’s signature sous vide proteins and include a Salad Trio, sous vide beets with goat cheese, beluga lentil salad and sirloin carpaccio; Seared St. Pierre with cucumber beurre blanc and sous vide baby fennel; Duo of Beef Bone-In and Boneless Short Rib with celery root puree and pickled chanterelles. Guests will finish off the meal with a Crème Brulee Napoleon with Caramel Sauce prepared by the French Embassy’s culinary team, Le Café Descartes. Tickets are all-inclusive and priced at $100 per person. All proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a national non-profit that educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future. In the event of a weather cancellation, this event will take place on Sunday, February 10. Tickets can be purchased at https://franceintheus.org/spip.php?article8955

Also, on January 26, in Lyon, France, the city of gastronomy, a cocktail dînatoire reception will be hosted by Cuisine Solutions at Sirha. Sirha is one of the world’s most important hospitality and food service events, drawing nearly 208,000 professionals including 25,000 chefs, many Michelin-lauded and starred. Notable chefs participating in International Sous Vide Day in Lyon include Guillaume Gomez (Meilleur Ouvrier de France, Palais de l’Elysée), Christian Millet (Président des Cuisiniers de France), Régis Marcon (Le Clos des Cimes). Similar by-invitation celebrations will coincide in Thailand with Bangkok’s award-winning chef and television personality Ian Kittichai at his Cuisine Concept Kitchen Lab, as well as an event in Dubai representing Cuisine Solutions’ culinary presence around the world.

Top chefs from major culinary cities will share their love for sous vide via short, filmed interviews that will be featured on www.internationalsousvideday.com on January 26. From New York City one can watch Wylie Dufresne, David Arnold, David Bouley, Jean-Louis Dumont, Brad Farmerie, Matt Lambert, Herve Malivert, Brian Berger, Nils Norén, and Jamie Simpson; from Washington, D.C, Edward Lee, Kevin Tien, Kwame Onwuachi, Ryan Ratino, Russell Smith, K.N. Vinod and Vikram Sunderam; from Chicago, Phillip Foss, Paul Kahan, Matthias Merges, Micah Melton, Jenner Tomaska, and David and Anna Posey; from San Francisco, Erik Anderson, Kyle Connaughton, and Kathy Fang; from Los Angeles, Marcel Vigneron; from Miami, Brad and Soraya Kilgore, and Douglas Rodriguez; from Austin, Phillip Speer and Nik Yanes.

Additionally, Federal News Network’s radio show hosts of Foodie and the Beast, Nycci and David Nellis will kick off the festivities on January 20th, dedicating the popular live show and podcast to all things sous vide, talking with experts and chefs from Cuisine Solutions. To learn more about the show visit, https://federalnewsnetwork.com/category/radio-interviews/foodie-and-the-beast/foodie-and-the-beast-2/.

Dr. Bruno Goussault is the pioneer of modern sous vide and chief scientist at Cuisine Solutions. Named one of one of the 100 greatest visionaries by The Einstein Legacy Project in the fall of 2017, Goussault has trained many of the world’s top chefs in Europe and the U.S., including Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, Mark Miller, Antoine Westermann, Michel Bras, Anne-Sophie Pic and the three late iconic chefs, Joël Robuchon, Michel Richard and Charlie Trotter, on the application of sous vide cooking.

Sous vide is French for "under vacuum" which describes a cooking technique in which food is vacuum-sealed, then slow cooked in hot water. This cooking method allows for food to cook at a precise temperature to enhance flavors and maintain the moisture, consistency and nutrients that are often lost during conventional cooking techniques. Sous vide prepared items are gaining popularity world-wide and can be found in school programs, airlines and cruise ships, hotels, restaurants and retail locations.

About Cuisine Solutions

The world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide foods, Cuisine Solutions is recognized by top chefs as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Cuisine Solutions’ culinary research and development team innovates new cooking techniques and recipes every day, anticipating clients’ needs and market trends while incorporating the finest ingredients. Computerized monitoring systems and precise cooking times and temperatures ensure that every dish is consistently excellent. Launched in 1989 and based in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as airlines, cruise ships and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com .

About CREA

The Culinary Research and Education Academy (CREA) is a global leader in culinary research, education and consulting. Founded in 1991 in France by Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault as Centre de Recherche et d’Études pour l’Alimentation, CREA aims to change the way chefs prepare food through rigorous training, food science innovation and food consulting. To date, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 5,000 chefs around the world and over 80% of the world’s 3-Star Michelin chefs. Through its headquarters in Paris and Washington, D.C., CREA educates and consults professional chefs and top industry professionals alike through educational programs, global seminars, online video courses and customized engagements. For more information, visit www.lecrea.com .

About C-CAP

Co-chaired by chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is a national non-profit that educates, and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future. With its holistic approach to culinary training and career exploration, C-CAP prepares students for the workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, job shadows, work experience and job skills, and college and career advising. Founded in 1990 by culinary educator and cookbook author Richard Grausman, C-CAP impacts over 17,000 students a year, and countless C-CAP alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of the culinary and hospitality industry. For more information visit www.ccapinc.org.

