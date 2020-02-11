Log in
Culinary Innovation Meets Supply Chain Innovation: Elior North America Selects iTradeNetwork's Spend Management and Branded Procurement Solutions for Supply Chain Transparency and Flexibility

02/11/2020 | 01:01pm EST

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte-based Elior North America has selected iTradeNetwork’s Spend Management and Branded Procurement applications to streamline its supply chain operations, reduce operational costs, and leverage sophisticated analytics to make data-driven decisions quickly.

Combining Branded Procurement’s ordering capabilities with Spend Management’s integration, compliance, monitoring and analytics features is a powerful 1-2 punch for Elior as its team of over 20,000 team members works to offer innovative culinary experiences to its foodservice and catering clients across the United States.

“We’re excited to combine these two iTrade applications to achieve greater supply chain visibility, integration, and responsiveness,” comments Michael Martin, SVP of Business Transformation at Elior North America. “Having our menu management solution working in sync with order guide management, ordering, compliance, and spend analytics tools will improve operational efficiency; let us know immediately where the best opportunities are in our supply chain to save both time and money; and help us identify new contracting opportunities – all while we continue to offer our clients the experiences Elior is known for.” 

iTradeNetwork’s end-to-end platform approach gives its Spend Management and Branded Procurement customers capabilities like advanced order guide management that helps them react to changing market conditions quickly, mobile and offline inventory and receiving, unit compliance reporting, and a full suite of reporting and dashboard analytics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elior to the iTradeNetwork platform,” says Andrew Lampe, Vice President of Information Technology and Product Development at iTradeNetwork. “Elior will benefit from a robust end-to-end solution that simplifies their menu planning, provides flexible ordering options, seamlessly integrates with distributors and units, and quickly adds value to their supply chain operations.”

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.
iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the food and beverage industry. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.

Contact:
Bryn McFadden
(925) 660-1100
Inquiries@itradenetwork.com 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
