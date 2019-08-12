Cultivating Next Generation Tech Leaders with Elysium Venture Capital

Fast-growing venture capital fund Elysium, after years of anticipation, has recently come out of stealth. The fund’s principle is that a single team can help bridge entrepreneurs in three continents: North America, Asia, and Europe. Being a boutique venture firm with $100 million in assets under management, Elysium specializes in bringing together global tech leaders to share their experience and pass the secret of their success to the next generation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005158/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Recent investors to join the fund include Francis Leung, the “Father of China Stocks,” and billionaire tycoon Silas Chou, who brought Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger from the shadow to prominence. With their international influence and record in listing public companies, the duo is an invaluable addition to a team of American and European industry leaders. Together with veteran entrepreneurs who have built tech giants, such as LinkedIn, TechCrunch and eBay, these captains of industry employ their diverse expertise to mentor entrepreneurs.

Elysium is managed by Peter and Nikolai. Before joining Elysium, Peter was the youngest member of the first hedge fund founded by a team of senior managers sent by George Soros in Asia. He also led alternative investments at Galaxy Group. Nikolai has been involved in over a hundred cross-border venture and M&A transactions valued at over $2.5 billion. Before moving to Silicon Valley, he founded one of the very first privately-owned internet service companies in Eastern Europe. The team itself is composed of the top deal-sourcers from other venture funds, and some of their largest first-check investments have since gone on to raise $1 billion in follow-on funding.

The fund invests heavily in AI, financial, and consumer technologies that have the potential to transform society at scale. Some of Elysium’s portfolio companies include Flo – the #1 ranked women’s healthcare app in the US, Telegram Open Network – One of the world’s largest messaging and financial payment networks that raised $1.7 billion in 2018 and influential AI companies, such as Prisma, Node, Knack, Alpaca, Acquired.io and Capture Technologies.

With today’s tech luminaries guiding the next generation of entrepreneurs, the future holds much for Elysium and its all-star backers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190812005158/en/