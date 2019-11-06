Culture Amp : Announces Global Rollout of First-ever Freely Available Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit

The company’s 2019 Workplace Diversity, Inclusion & Intersectionality Report explores how minority groups in the US and globally view D&I within their own organizations

Culture Amp, the leading people and culture platform, announces the global rollout of its Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit, the only product on the market that is freely available for organizations to build a more inclusive workplace. Originally announced at Culture Amp’s annual conference, Culture First, earlier this year, the Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit is now available to all organizations across the globe at no cost.

To build the workforce of the future, companies need to create a culture where everyone can thrive. That starts by creating a culture focused on transparency, inclusion and respecting unique human experiences. The Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit is a collection of tools to help companies navigate the process of building a holistic diversity & inclusion program. It includes a science-backed diversity & inclusion survey, on-demand lessons and reporting to help uncover D&I insights within one’s own organization, and actionable tips to empower decision-makers in building meaningful programs from the ground up.

To underpin the global rollout of the Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit, Culture Amp has also released its second Workplace Diversity, Inclusion & Intersectionality Report. The report takes into account data from more than 34,000 respondents across the globe, with over 22,000 respondents from the United States, on how they feel about D&I efforts within their own workplace. It explores diversity by generation, employee experience by demographics, and the importance of intersectionality.

Culture Amp co-founder and CEO Didier Elzinga said, “Launching the Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit is extremely important to us for two reasons. First, it is not just a survey - it is a complete end-to-end toolkit to drive action, and second, it directly delivers against our mission to improve the world of work in ways that go beyond merely building a software company.”

Elzinga continued, “Making our tools and best practices freely available will help countless organizations to begin or continue on their journeys towards being a better and more inclusive workplace, and to helping them to put ‘culture first.’“

Duolingo’s Employee Experience Manager Elise Walton, a customer and frequent user of Culture Amp’s platform, shared, “One of the reasons we have been able to easily embed D&I practices in our workplace is because we are able to back it with data, like Culture Amp's Diversity & Inclusion survey.”

Key findings from Culture Amp’s 2019 Workplace Diversity, Inclusion & Intersectionality Report include:

The male perspective continues to hold more weight in business decision-making. Although diversity and inclusion is a focus among many companies, Culture Amp found that the employee experience is still not equal, and continues to be dominated by straight white men. The report found that men, specifically straight white men, continue to have more impact in decision-making, share of voice, and advancement opportunities in business by a staggering margin.

Only 44% of black women and 43% of latinx women feel included in the decision-making process at work – with 69% of white males reporting similarly.

and feel included in the decision-making process at work – with reporting similarly. Only 60% of black and latinx women believe they can voice their opinion without negative consequences.

believe they can voice their opinion without negative consequences. Only 54% of black women believe they have an equal opportunity to succeed.

Gen Z is set to become the most diverse workforce. We’re seeing a massive influx of diversity across Gen Z, who are now the largest group entering the workforce. The stage is set for Gen Z to become the most diverse workforce yet, both in demographics and intersectionality.

For every 100 straight white men exiting the workforce, there are 67 joining it.

There are more latinx women entering the workforce than straight white men.

Intersectionality is the future. Intersectionality considers different systems of discrimination, and specifically how they overlap and are compounded to shape the employee experience. Culture Amp’s findings leave an indication that organizations shouldn’t solely focus on gender, but be more aware of intersectionality to build for the future.

To learn more about Culture Amp’s Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit, please visit: cultureamp.com/diversity-inclusion-starter-kit

To learn more about Culture Amp’s Workplace Diversity, Inclusion & Intersectionality Report, please visit: https://www.cultureamp.com/2019-diversity-inclusion-report/

About the Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit

The Diversity & Inclusion Starter Kit includes everything companies need to measure, understand, and take action to build a more inclusive workplace:

Culture Amp’s science-backed Diversity & Inclusion survey

On-demand training to guide you

Powerful reporting to help you discover deep insights

Proven recommendations to drive change at your organization

