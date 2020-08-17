Culture of Care and Camaraderie Makes Bacardi U.S.A., Inc. Great Place to Work-Certified™ for Third Year in a Row

Family-owned Bacardi paves the way for new talent, innovative thinking, and a family culture that has earned the world’s largest privately-held spirits company the well-deserved accolade of Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the United States for the third year in a row. For seven generations, the company has celebrated individuality, encouraged a fearless attitude and entrepreneurial thinking, and, has always mixed the days up with fun.

Employees working for 158-year-old Bacardi take great pride in a long-standing tradition to always do the right thing for people and the community. That commitment stands true in 2020 as the company, and its teams, face new challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Flexibility and empathy have been the mantra to help maintain productivity and engagement high during the past few months. The company was an early adopter of working from home and continues to find ways to stay connected while remote. From increased communications to social moments, including happy hours and tastings, to resources that support mental and physical well-being. This summer, the company took its Summer Fridays, which already included an early start to the weekend, up a notch with the introduction of a “no-meetings policy.”

In support of the local community and its extended family in the industry, Bacardi Limited, the parent company of Bacardi, acted swiftly during the pandemic by shifting production across markets, including the U.S., to help make hand sanitizers for local frontline workers and by committing $4 million to support the restaurant and bar industry globally.

“When a crisis hits, a strong culture will help get you through the toughest times, and it is gratifying to see that, even in the middle of a pandemic, our teams rated this as a Great Place to Work®,” says Pete Carr, Regional President Bacardi North America. “This recognition is a reflection of efforts made to support our people during this challenging time, to keep them informed as things change, to keep them safe, and to celebrate Bacardi people and brands every day.”

The Great Place to Work® survey results show that 95% of Bacardi employees care about each other, and 95% feel good about how the company contributes to the community. In addition, 98% felt that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome. While teams work hard to deliver on business priorities, they have fun while doing it, with 97% stating that it is a fun place to work and one in which people celebrate special events.

“We congratulate Bacardi in the U.S.A. on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

