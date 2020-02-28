Log in
Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024 | Growing Prominence of Cellular Agriculture to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 02:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the cultured meat market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 200.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005373/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing prominence of cellular agriculture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cultured Meat Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Beef
  • Pork and Lamb
  • Poultry

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40184

Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cultured meat market 2020-2024 report covers the following areas:

  • Cultured Meat Market Size
  • Cultured Meat Market Trends
  • Cultured Meat Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for animal proteins as one of the prime reasons driving the cultured meat market growth during the next few years.

Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cultured meat market, including some of the vendors such as Aleph Farms Ltd., Appleton Meats, Cubiq Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Integriculture Co. Ltd., JUST Inc., Memphis Meats, Mission Barnes, Mosa Meat BV and New Age Meats. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cultured meat market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cultured Meat Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cultured meat market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cultured meat market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cultured meat market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cultured meat market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Beef - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pork and lamb - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Poultry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising concerns regarding animal welfare
  • Growing demand for animal proteins
  • Growing demand for ready-to-eat products

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aleph Farms Ltd.
  • Appleton Meats
  • Cubiq Foods
  • Future Meat Technologies
  • Integriculture Co. Ltd.
  • JUST Inc.
  • Memphis Meats
  • Mission Barnes
  • Mosa Meat BV
  • New Age Meats

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
