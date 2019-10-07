Log in
Culver's : Thank You Farmers® Project Donations Reach $2.5M

10/07/2019 | 10:12am EDT

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's and its Thank You Farmers Project has raised $2.5 million to support agricultural education since its inception six years ago. So far in 2019, over $400,000 has been raised.

Culver's Thank You Farmers Project works to help ensure our future food supply by supporting agricultural education programs that teach smart farming.

By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion, meaning we'll have to produce 80% more food than we do today to feed everyone. Money raised through Culver's supports programs such as FFA and others that are educating our country's future agricultural leaders.

"We're facing a turning point in agriculture, and the responsibility to feed a growing population falls on all of us, not just farmers," said Joe Koss, president and CEO at Culver's. "Our guests understand this, and that's why they've helped us to raise money every year to support the future of agriculture."

In addition to supporting agriculture education efforts, Culver's is joining the efforts of national organizations in support of agriculture's future. Mr. Koss is a newly appointed member of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance (USFRA) board of directors. USFRA represents farmer and rancher-led organizations and food agricultural partners with a common vision to further our global sustainable food systems.

To learn more about the challenges that the agricultural community is facing in the future, watch USFRA's "30 Harvests" video, or find out how you can support Culver's Thank You Farmers Project at culvers.com/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers more than 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

CONTACT
Paul Pitas
608.644.2614
paulpitas@culvers.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/culvers-thank-you-farmers-project-donations-reach-2-5m-300933006.html

SOURCE Culver's


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
