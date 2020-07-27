Log in
Cumberland : Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

07/27/2020 | 11:03am EDT

Cumberland, a leading healthcare consulting and services firm, today announced that its Payer Division’s SaaS implementation of Office 365, Azure AD, Carbonite and ShareFile, as well as its Franklin, Tenn., office infrastructure have earned certified status for information security by HITRUST. This achievement places Cumberland in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

The HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates that Cumberland is appropriately managing risk and meets key information protection regulations and industry-defined security and privacy requirements. HITRUST® is a leading data protection, standards development and certification organization providing a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“We are proud to have earned HITRUST certification after a comprehensive and rigorous review process,” said Brian Cahill, Cumberland CEO. “Achieving HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates our organization’s commitment to meeting the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information security.”

“HITRUST is continually innovating to help streamline and simplify how organizations assess information risk and manage compliance in a cloud environment,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. “We are happy that Cumberland has taken the steps needed to achieve HITRUST CSF Certification—a designation which provides added confidence to their customers.”

About Cumberland

Cumberland is a leading healthcare consulting and services firm providing strategic advisory consulting services, technology services and managed services to clients in the payer and provider markets. Our experienced team of professionals is committed to delivering solutions that advance the business of healthcare. For more information on Cumberland, visit www.cumberlandcg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
