Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cumberland Medical & Purple Lotus Aesthetics Partner With Cyto CBD To Address Opioid Epidemic In North Carolina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 06:01am EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyto CBD, the CBD company that created precision medical dosing, is partnering with Cumberland Medical Associates and Purple Lotus Aesthetics to help transition patients from opioid-focused treatments to Cannabidiol (CBD) for chronic pain management.

A highly anticipated study, published in January 2020, in Postgraduate Medicine Journal showed that 53% of chronic pain patients that were on opioids for over a year at least were able to reduce their opioid usage and/or completely discontinue opioids with daily supplementation of CBD in just eight weeks. This is why Dr. Sanjiv Dalvi and his wife, Dr. Sumedha Dalvi, who are both certified Addiction and Regenerative Medicine Specialists, started integrating Cyto CBD into their practice at Cumberland Medical.

"The potential benefits of CBD are undeniable, as we are seeing more and more data to support its use in our chronic pain patients. Additionally, given the holistic nature of the product, we are seeing an improvement in overall quality of life, as patients are getting better sleep and experiencing lower stress levels," said Dr. Sanjiv Dalvi, MD, PhD. "We use Cyto CBD because it is a medical grade product with research to confirm its quality. The company owns the entire production chain, including the farm where the hemp is cultivated, and their pharmaceutical approach to quality gives us confidence in recommending it and using it with our patients."

Cumberland Medical focuses on holistic health, pain management, mental health and sleep medicine. The clinic now serves as a hub where patients can access Cyto CBD products through their team of specialists and/or by purchasing the products in office, for personal use.

"With all of the attention that CBD is getting, it is important to remember that this is a product that is ultimately being ingested or applied to our bodies. That is why CBD products should be no less than medical grade and the reason Cyto CBD is manufactured at facilities that are cGMP certified and fully registered with the FDA," said Dr. Cohin Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer of Cyto CBD. "We are thrilled to bring an alternative therapy to the community in North Carolina that we can confidently endorse as safe with high purity."

Cyto CBD is now available at Cumberland Medical and will be available at their upcoming partner practice, Purple Lotus Aesthetics, scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. To schedule an appointment or learn more, please contact Cumberland Medical at (910) 864-0689 or visit their practice located at 5085 Morganton Road, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28314.

About Cyto CBD
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and part of The Anthos Group, Cyto CBD is exclusively available at clinics and pharmacies that focus on health and medical care. Cyto CBD has pharmacists and physicians on staff, endorsements from physicians all over the world, and they serve on the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Board. Cyto CBD also won the Global Health & Pharma Award for Most Innovative CBD Company in 2019. Cyto CBD is an educator in the industry, as the team hosts regular educational webinars, keeping the medical community updated and informed around new science in CBD and cannabinoids.

For more on Cyto CBD visit cytocbd.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-medical--purple-lotus-aesthetics-partner-with-cyto-cbd-to-address-opioid-epidemic-in-north-carolina-301030099.html

SOURCE Cyto CBD


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aAUMANN AG : Release according to § 109 Paragraph 2 Sentence 1 WpHG
EQ
06:19aAIRASIA BERHAD : Malaysia's AirAsia temporarily suspends some international, domestic flights
RE
06:18aAVEVA : Acquired Software Enhances AVEVA's Value Chain Optimization Portfolio
PU
06:18aDELIVERY HERO : introduces no-contact delivery and increased safety measures
PU
06:18aINTELLIA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aEMBRAER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:16aBritain turns to Dyson for 10,000 ventilators to ramp up the coronavirus fight
RE
06:15aVITA 34 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:14aDIVIO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : supports fight against COVID-19 through new open-source information-sharing tool
AQ
06:14aCHURCHILL DOWNS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group