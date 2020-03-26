Cumberland Medical & Purple Lotus Aesthetics Partner With Cyto CBD To Address Opioid Epidemic In North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyto CBD, the CBD company that created precision medical dosing, is partnering with Cumberland Medical Associates and Purple Lotus Aesthetics to help transition patients from opioid-focused treatments to Cannabidiol (CBD) for chronic pain management.

A highly anticipated study, published in January 2020, in Postgraduate Medicine Journal showed that 53% of chronic pain patients that were on opioids for over a year at least were able to reduce their opioid usage and/or completely discontinue opioids with daily supplementation of CBD in just eight weeks. This is why Dr. Sanjiv Dalvi and his wife, Dr. Sumedha Dalvi, who are both certified Addiction and Regenerative Medicine Specialists, started integrating Cyto CBD into their practice at Cumberland Medical.

"The potential benefits of CBD are undeniable, as we are seeing more and more data to support its use in our chronic pain patients. Additionally, given the holistic nature of the product, we are seeing an improvement in overall quality of life, as patients are getting better sleep and experiencing lower stress levels," said Dr. Sanjiv Dalvi, MD, PhD. "We use Cyto CBD because it is a medical grade product with research to confirm its quality. The company owns the entire production chain, including the farm where the hemp is cultivated, and their pharmaceutical approach to quality gives us confidence in recommending it and using it with our patients."

Cumberland Medical focuses on holistic health, pain management, mental health and sleep medicine. The clinic now serves as a hub where patients can access Cyto CBD products through their team of specialists and/or by purchasing the products in office, for personal use.

"With all of the attention that CBD is getting, it is important to remember that this is a product that is ultimately being ingested or applied to our bodies. That is why CBD products should be no less than medical grade and the reason Cyto CBD is manufactured at facilities that are cGMP certified and fully registered with the FDA," said Dr. Cohin Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer of Cyto CBD. "We are thrilled to bring an alternative therapy to the community in North Carolina that we can confidently endorse as safe with high purity."

Cyto CBD is now available at Cumberland Medical and will be available at their upcoming partner practice, Purple Lotus Aesthetics, scheduled to open in the summer of 2020. To schedule an appointment or learn more, please contact Cumberland Medical at (910) 864-0689 or visit their practice located at 5085 Morganton Road, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28314.

About Cyto CBD

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and part of The Anthos Group, Cyto CBD is exclusively available at clinics and pharmacies that focus on health and medical care. Cyto CBD has pharmacists and physicians on staff, endorsements from physicians all over the world, and they serve on the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Board. Cyto CBD also won the Global Health & Pharma Award for Most Innovative CBD Company in 2019. Cyto CBD is an educator in the industry, as the team hosts regular educational webinars, keeping the medical community updated and informed around new science in CBD and cannabinoids.

For more on Cyto CBD visit cytocbd.com , and follow on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cumberland-medical--purple-lotus-aesthetics-partner-with-cyto-cbd-to-address-opioid-epidemic-in-north-carolina-301030099.html

SOURCE Cyto CBD