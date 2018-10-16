Cumulus Networks : Announces Industry-First Transponder Abstraction Interface, Bringing Interoperability and Openness to Data Center Interconnect Technology

Telecom Infra Project 2018 Summit--Cumulus
Networks, the leaders in building open, modern, and scalable
networks, announced today at the Telecom
Infra Project (TIP) Summit expansion of their efforts with Voyager,
driving openness in the data center interconnect (DCI) with the launch
of an industry-first Transponder Abstraction Interface that gives
transponder vendors more interoperability.
As one of the leaders in the development of TAI, Cumulus Networks has
made important contributions to the Telecom Infra Project. TAI defines
an API for providing a vendor-independent way to control transponders
from various vendors and implementations in a uniform manner, removing
the friction for Network OS vendors to support new hardware and allowing
chip vendors to take their solutions to market more easily with existing
network software that can support them out of the box. Cumulus Networks
wrote the initial reference device driver and open sourced it through
the Telecom Infra Project GitHub repository.
Since announcing
the intent to make Cumulus Linux available on Voyager at last year’s
Telecom Infra Project Summit, Cumulus has seen successful trials of
Voyager with Vodafone,
NYSERNet, Internet2, GRnet and CESNET. The launch of TAI furthers
Cumulus’ goal of bringing open, optical networking solutions to the
industry at large.
“Over the last year, we have increased our efforts to bring innovative
solutions to TIP and Voyager so that customers can face the challenges
of running efficient, packet optical networks at scale,” said JR Rivers,
CTO of Cumulus Networks. “We are thrilled to introduce TAI to customers
today and we look forward to continuing our efforts with TIP, Facebook,
ADVA and others to bring more solutions like this to market.”
“We are excited to see how multiple partners are working together to
solve the integration challenge. This is an important step towards
making disaggregated solutions evolve faster, and we’re pleased to see
how Cumulus has been one of the leaders of the initiative,” said Luis
MartinGarcia, Network Technologies Manager, Facebook.
“One of the reasons that there’s such a buzz around our Voyager packet
optical solution is Cumulus. Their software is a clear differentiator
and it really injects the whole product offering with tremendous ease of
use,” said Niall Robinson, VP of Global Business Development at ADVA.
“With their new TAI, they’re continuing to push the boundaries of
openness and disaggregation into the Voyager project and remove friction
from the entire ecosystem.”
Facebook contributed Voyager
to TIP to address operator needs for scalable, cost-effective backhaul
infrastructure in support of increasing global internet usage and
bandwidth-intensive applications like video, virtual reality, scientific
research, and machine learning. Voyager is an Open Packet DWDM (dense
wavelength division multiplexing) system that disaggregates hardware
from software and that can fulfill multiple use cases in metro and
long-haul fiber optic transport networks.
TIP Summit attendees can learn more about TAI and Cumulus Networks by
attending these TIP Summit events:
-
TAI demos will be conducted throughout the event in the expo hall’s
center floor
-
Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, Director of Engineering at Facebook, will be
speaking about Voyager and TAI during his keynote at 15:00 on Tuesday,
October 16
-
Scott Emery, Principal Engineer at Cumulus Networks, will be giving a
talk on TAI with Facebook and NTT on the Spotlight Stage as part of
the OOPT session at 14:00 on Wednesday, October 17
About Cumulus Networks
Cumulus Networks is leading the transformation of bringing web-scale
networking to enterprise cloud. As the only systems solution that fully
unlocks the vertical network stacks of the modern data center, Cumulus
Linux allows companies of all sizes to affordably build and efficiently
operate their networks just like the world’s largest data centers. By
allowing operators to use standard hardware components, Cumulus Networks
offers unprecedented operational speed and agility, at the industry’s
most competitive cost. Cumulus Networks has received venture funding
from Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Peter
Wagner and four of the original VMware founders.
For more information visit cumulusnetworks.com or follow
@cumulusnetworks.
CUMULUS, the Cumulus Logo, CUMULUS NETWORKS, and the Rocket Turtle
Logo (the “Marks”) are trademarks and service marks of Cumulus Networks,
Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. You are not permitted to use the
Marks without the prior written consent of Cumulus Networks.
The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from
LMI, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a
worldwide basis.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005376/en/