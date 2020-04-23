Cunard : Extends Pause to Voyages

VALENCIA, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard, announced today that, as a result of the continued impact of Covid-19, it will be extending the pause to voyages.

For its ships Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, Cunard is cancelling all sailings that were due to depart up to and including July 31, 2020. For Queen Elizabeth, the cruise line has taken the practical decision to cancel the entire Alaska season and all departures up to and including September 8, 2020.

"These are extraordinary times and this global outbreak continues to challenge Cunard and the travel industry as a whole," said Simon Palethorpe, President, Cunard. "We would love nothing more than to bring our fleet back in to service, and give our guests the holidays they deserve and long for, but with the lockdowns and travel restrictions in place around the world, this is simply not possible at this time."

"We have been sailing for 180 years and we look forward to many more," he added. "We will get through these tough times together and look forward to welcoming our guests back on board again when the time is right."

Cunard will be communicating with all guests, and their travel advisors, who are booked on affected voyages.

As Cunard has done previously during this pause period, guests who are booked on cancelled voyages will automatically be given a 125% Future Cruise Credit or have an option of a full refund. This may be used on any sailing before the end of March 2022, and the booking must be made by December 31, 2021. Guests may now also use their Future Cruise Credit for a second cabin to bring friends or family or to upgrade an existing booking. Full details of the changes to operations and options available to guests due to travel on cancelled voyages, can be found at www.cunard.com.

Travel advisor commission on all bookings fully paid by April 22, 2020 will be protected.

Cunard will continue to monitor government guidelines and travel restrictions around the world, and this may mean there are further changes to the timing of when each of the ships returns to service.

Full details on voyage cancellations and Cunard's current cancellation policies can be found on Cunard.com.

