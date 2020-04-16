Cuomo Extends Stay-at-Home Policy Until At Least May 15 -- 3rd Update

By Leslie Brody and Katie Honan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he was extending New York's "on pause" policy until at least May 15, asking people to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus pandemic and maintain social-distancing.

Mr. Cuomo said he would assess when to lift the policy in coordination with nearby states, depending on the rate of infections. The governor imposed the policy by executive order on March 22, saying all nonessential businesses statewide would be closed, and all nonessential gatherings canceled.

'These are some of the most life-changing policies government has ever issued," he said, noting tough steps were crucial to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. "This is government saying stay in your house, don't touch another person, wear a mask."

The Democratic governor also said all people riding in and driving private taxis should wear masks. This came after his announcement Wednesday that he was signing an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings when in a public setting where they can come into contact with others, such as shopping in stores and using public transit. The order takes effect at 8 p.m. Friday

Mr. Cuomo and governors from six other northeastern states said Monday that a multistate task force was being established to look at how to reopen the regional economy. The group is expected to arrive at plans within weeks.

The closure of businesses and schools has appeared to help curb the contagion in the state, even as the economic toll has grown.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus across New York continued to fall, to 17,735 Wednesday, from a peak of 18,825 three days earlier, state officials said. Intensive-care unit admissions also fell slightly. Even so, there were 1,996 new Covid-19-related hospitalizations Wednesday, and 606 deaths.

Mayor Bill de Blasio released an $89.3 billion executive budget Thursday with a warning that New York City won't be able to recover from the economic damage wrought by the pandemic without help from Washington.

His updated budget proposal for fiscal 2021 is billions less than the preliminary budget released in January, before New York City became one of the hardest-hit cities in the world by the coronavirus.

It predicts a $7.4 billion reduction in tax revenue over the current fiscal year and the coming one, with the biggest drop from sales, hotel, income and business taxes as the city is nearly completely shut down, and with steep job losses.

Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, said New York City needed relief from the federal government to cover the projected budget loss. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority also asked New York's congressional delegation for $3.9 billion more in federal funding to help make up for a drop in tolls and fare revenue, plus higher costs to boost safety for customers and workers. That aid would come on top of $4 billion in federal help secured last month.

"The President has said he wants to assist state and local governments in a phase 4 package, but the focus right now should be on providing emergency relief for small businesses, which should not be held hostage, " said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

New York City expects to receive $1.4 billion in federal aid from a new coronavirus relief act passed by Congress last month, but that can only be used for new Covid-19 expenses and can't be used to make up for lost revenue.

The city's focus is spending on the basic needs of New Yorkers, including housing, shelter, food access and health, the mayor said.

"There has to be a really clear understanding if we can't provide the basics for our people, then you can kiss the recovery goodbye," Mr. de Blasio said.

Mr. de Blasio called for a citywide savings plan last month, trimming more than $2 billion from agencies. The cuts include reducing an important stream of aid to schools, delaying the expansion of the early-education program for 3-year-olds in some districts, suspending a summer-employment program for teens and freezing some hiring, according to the city.

The mayor said any furloughs or layoffs of city employees would be a "last resort."

The proposed budget for 2021 is 3.7% lower than the fiscal 2020 budget adopted in June 2019.

The pandemic has forced the city to draw down $900 million from its general reserves and $250 million from a capital fund. There are now $2.18 billion in the city's reserves for fiscal 2021, which starts in July.

Unknown is whether city beaches, pools and in-person summer school programs will open this summer, the mayor said. While people can walk on the beaches if they practice social distancing, Mr. de Blasio said he can't now envision providing lifeguards that would draw crowds of swimmers.

"Right now, lower expectations," he said.

The city is preparing 11,000 hotel rooms to be provided at no charge to low-income residents who are symptomatic or high-risk for Covid-19 so they can isolate from their families and avoid spreading infection in crowded homes.

The mayor said public hospitals and clinics would help determine who needs this option, which will be available starting on Wednesday. He said the city already provides hotel rooms to health-care workers worried they might infect their families.

Write to Leslie Brody at leslie.brody@wsj.com and Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com