Cuomo Fights With Fellow Democrats as Budget Deadline Nears

By Jimmy Vielkind

Several fault lines have emerged among New York's Democratic leaders with two weeks to go before the state budget deadline.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still resisting efforts by both the Assembly and Senate to increase spending for education and other social programs, saying there is no money available. The governor reversed course on planned Medicaid reductions, which both legislative houses also had rejected.

Mr. Cuomo is insisting that the budget include a congestion-pricing system to help fund projects at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and is working through details with legislators.

He also is demanding the budget include language that would make permanent the state's property-tax cap and create a public campaign-finance system -- two proposals Assembly Democrats have rejected. Mr. Cuomo proposed a $175.2 billion spending plan.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, both Democrats, said last week they were close to completing a bill on criminal-justice changes, including a reduction in the use of cash bail and rules that would allow defense attorneys to see evidence against their clients. Mr. Cuomo insists that these issues are addressed in the budget, due April 1, creating another source of tension with legislators who would prefer to work on their own timetable

There were no private "leaders' meetings" among the top troika last week to hash this out. A war of words erupted instead.

During a recent radio interview, Mr. Cuomo said Assembly Democrats are carrying water for the New York City teachers union. He also said Ms. Stewart-Cousins isn't accustomed to governing and had "not yet gotten past the slogan" of campaigns.

On Wednesday, Mr. Cuomo's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, said Senate Democrats' budget proposal came from "fantasy land." On Thursday, the administration's budget director, Robert Mujica, called the Senate budget "wholly incredible" and an "obvious political charade."

"Another day that ends in 'y' and the governor is attacking fellow Democrats," responded Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Ms. Stewart-Cousins. He said it was "pure baloney" to suggest the Senate budget is out of balance.

Ms. Stewart-Cousins said she told the governor she was concerned about his comments during a Wednesday phone call, and they agreed to move forward.

Mr. Heastie said the Cuomo administration's words aren't helpful. "People want us to get the job done," Mr. Heastie said on public television's "New York Now" last week. "I'm hopeful that's what's going to happen."

AD BLITZ: With the budget about to go into the proverbial oven to bake, interest groups are making their voices heard in a series of last-minute ad blitzes.

The New Yorkers United for Justice coalition is spending more than $200,000 on ads that target moderate Democratic legislators on Long Island, a spokesman said. The senators raised concerns about the need to give district attorneys and judges some discretion about which defendants should be jailed based on their perceived threat to the community.

"The reforms under consideration are fair and a boost for community safety -- and it's critical that Long Island voters are aware," said the coalition's strategist Khalil Cumberbatch.

The Hotel Trades Council, a union, is spending six figures on television and digital ads, a spokesman said. In 2017, it pushed for the videotaping of police confessions to prevent wrongful convictions.

On tax policy, the progressive advocacy group Patriotic Millionaires has produced a video featuring Abigail Disney calling for lawmakers to increase taxes on New Yorkers reporting more than $5 million of income. Democrats in the Assembly are pushing the "ultra-millionaires tax" so they can increase spending on schools and infrastructure, but the proposal hasn't gained traction in the Senate or with Mr. Cuomo.

NEXT ACT: Gareth Rhodes, the former Cuomo administration aide who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination last year to challenge former Rep. John Faso in the 19th Congressional District, has completed law school and is taking a position in the administration.

Mr. Rhodes starts this week as a special assistant to Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Linda Lacewell, he said in an email. Rep. Antonio Delgado bested Mr. Rhodes in the Democratic primary and defeated Mr. Faso in the general election.

THE QUESTION: Who is currently the state's longest-serving district attorney?

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER: Ronald Reagan carried New York in the 1980 presidential election because of votes on Conservative Party line. John F. Kennedy won in 1960 with the help of the Liberal Party.

-- Know the answer? Have another question, or a tip? Write to jimmy.vielkind@wsj.com

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com