Cuomo Vetoes Bill on 12 Weeks of Paid Bereavement Leave

By Jimmy Vielkind

As the year closed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed a bill to guarantee up to 12 weeks of paid bereavement leave and nixed another measure to guarantee funding levels at state and city universities.

The flurry of actions over the weekend clears the governor's desk of legislation for the year. In all, he signed 522 laws, vetoed 119 bills and 259 appropriation lines in the state budget.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat set to start his third term, said during a debate in August that bereavement leave was critical. He pushed a system of paid family leave in 2016, recounting the death of his father on New Year's Day in 2015, and said bereavement leave was related.

But legislation approved by legislators in June contained some technical flaws, Mr. Cuomo wrote in a Saturday veto message. The 12 weeks of leave could be taken at any time, and benefits would have been funded from a pool created by deductions from workers' paychecks. Mr. Cuomo estimated the new benefit could have more than doubled the cost of the existing program.

"There may be ways to implement such a program without such a huge fiscal impact on workers," Mr. Cuomo wrote in a veto message.

Employer groups lobbied the governor to veto the measure, and said they were pleased with his action. Sen. Rich Funke, a Rochester-area Republican who sponsored the bill, said he was disappointed with Mr. Cuomo's veto and said the governor's aides stopped working through technical issues after the November election. A spokesman for Mr. Cuomo did not respond.

Mr. Cuomo continued a recent pattern of vetoing several bills to grant peace-officer status to certain municipal employees, saying he wanted to undertake a comprehensive approach on the issue. He also vetoed a bill, for the third time, that would require a certain level of state support for expenses at City University of New York and State University of New York campuses, including collective-bargaining costs.

Mr. Cuomo said in a veto message that such decisions should be made in the context of the state budget. Students protested over the issue outside the governor's New York City office on Christmas Eve.

Among the measures Mr. Cuomo signed were bills that would let members of the state Legislature officiate wedding ceremonies and direct the state's Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a license plate honoring the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team.

Write to Jimmy Vielkind at Jimmy.Vielkind@wsj.com