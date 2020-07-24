Cuomo accuses U.S. immigration chiefs of breaching oath in travel lawsuit

July 24 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the
state may seek damages after the Trump administration admitted
making false statements in a U.S. lawsuit over New Yorkers being
barred from a program that allows the use of expedited lanes at
U.S. airports.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan admitted late
Thursday it had made inaccurate statements in a lawsuit brought
by New York state over the Trusted Traveler program. It said the
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would immediately lift the
ban.
"I believe there are civil damages that New York State is
owed and we'll be pursuing possible claims for that," Cuomo
said. "It was a clear abuse of government power for political
purposes."
Cuomo suggested the acting head of the Department of
Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, and the acting deputy, Ken
Cuccinelli, "violated their oath of office" and said they could
face "possible criminal liability."
DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Separately, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer of New
York asked DHS's inspector general to investigate. "We do not
have a full accounting of why and how false statements were made
by DHS officials," Schumer wrote. "Lying to a federal court is a
very serious matter and there must be accountability for the
persons involved."
"They got caught. It was all politics, all the time," Cuomo
said Friday. "You can't use the Department of Homeland
Security as a political tool. It doesn't work that way. And it's
not just not right, and unethical and immoral. It's illegal."
In February, DHS cut off New York from the program in
response to the state's passage last June of a law allowing
undocumented immigrants to apply for driver's licenses and
limiting federal access to license information.
The Trump administration acknowledged some other states and
territories withheld driver information but had been allowed to
participate.
New York sued DHS in February, saying the policy would
prohibit 175,000 New Yorkers whose program membership expires
this year from re-enrolling, and would "cut off" 80,000 New
Yorkers with pending applications.
In April, the state amended a law that had limited federal
immigration authorities from accessing some records from the
state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
