Cuomo's Talk of Tearing Up MTA Timed to Upcoming Budget Season

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to overhaul the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

He has ramped up criticism of the state-controlled MTA in recent weeks, referring to it as bloated, bureaucratic and resistant to change.

"The governor has clearly stated, as part of his first 100 days agenda, that restructuring the MTA and restoring accountability must be a priority," a spokesman for Mr. Cuomo, Patrick Muncie, said Tuesday. "We expect to provide further details in the coming weeks."

The timing isn't a coincidence.

During the next few months, Mr. Cuomo will sit down with legislators in Albany to hammer out a state budget that could provide billions of dollars for the MTA.

The authority faces a potential $1 billion operating deficit in the next few years. It needs an estimated $40 billion over the next decade just to modernize the subway.

But any extra state funding will likely be contingent on significant changes to the way the authority runs the region's commuter trains, subway, buses, bridges and tunnels.

While the MTA could make some fixes itself, the budget process would be an appropriate time to set up a commission to look into a dramatic overhaul, said Kathryn Wylde, whom the governor appointed to a task force in the fall to research the region's transit crisis.

"The current system is not working and everything should be on the table in terms of what the options are," said Ms. Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit representing business interests.

Clues to what a reimagined MTA might look like can be found in a report produced in December by Ms. Wylde's task force.

The group, comprised of representatives from the state, legislature and city, acknowledged that the MTA desperately needs a new funding source. It recommended that the state institute a congestion fee on vehicles entering the busiest parts of Manhattan to fund the MTA.

But its report also suggested significantly restructuring the authority so that the state and city can trust that the estimated $1 billion to $1.5 billion in new revenues won't be wasted.

The group didn't offer specific overhaul recommendations. But it did suggest options from consolidating and centralizing functions at the authority to breaking it up.

Fernando Ferrer, the MTA's acting chairman, served on the task force and endorsed the report.

The MTA, created 50 years ago, functions like a holding company for five transportation agencies as well as a subsidiary that oversees major construction projects. The structure leads to duplication with multiple human resources, procurement and legal departments and slows down decision-making as sister agencies often weigh in on decisions, Ms. Wylde said.

Mr. Cuomo singled out reorganizing the MTA as a priority, during a speech in mid December. "We have to remove and reduce the levels and layer of inactivity and bureaucracy and end the benign neglect," he said.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, who served on the task force, said that most of the MTA restructuring, such as streamlining of functions, doesn't require legislation.

But she said major changes, such as combining the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad -- two of the busiest rail systems in the country -- into one commuter rail agency, would require greater public discussion.

"That could not happen instantaneously, not without a lot more public dialogue," said Ms. Paulin, whose district in Westchester County is served by Metro-North.

The report also mentioned spinning off New York City Transit, which runs the city subway and buses, to be run exclusively by New York City or in a partnership between the city and state.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said Tuesday that the MTA should give the transit authority as well as the revenue-producing bridges and tunnels to the city. "I am going to have a detailed plan that I'll unveil soon," Mr. Johnson said.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, said: "While the mayor believes it's an important conversation, he's more focused on what the MTA can do to help riders right now."

