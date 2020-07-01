Cupcake LightHearted Launches With a New Collection of Delicious, Lower Calorie Wines

New Lineup From America’s Favorite Premium Wine Has 80 Calories, 8% ALC/VOL, <1g Sugar¹ and All of the Flavor

Just in time for summer, Cupcake Vineyards is excited to announce the launch of Cupcake LightHearted, the brand’s newest addition to its lineup of premium, award-winning California wines. With just 80 calories, 8% ALC/VOL, and <1g of sugar per 5oz. serving¹, Cupcake LightHearted brings full flavor to all of life’s lighter moments.

Cupcake LightHearted Chardonnay, Courtesy of Cupcake Vineyards (Photo: Business Wire)

Cupcake LightHearted has 20% less calories than leading hard seltzers,² and is vegan, gluten-free and low carb without sacrificing the rich or deep flavors of your favorite traditional wine. Its lower alcohol makes it perfect for carefree summer sipping, post-workout celebrations and virtual happy hours with friends.

“I created Cupcake LightHearted after realizing there wasn’t a lower-calorie and lower-alcohol wine option on the market that was delicious and complemented my active lifestyle,” says Jessica Tomei, Winemaker for Cupcake Vineyards. “I’m an avid runner, and some days I want something that’s lower in calories and alcohol but doesn’t sacrifice flavor. Cupcake LightHearted checks all the boxes.”

Cupcake LightHearted is available in four refreshing, aromatic varietals, including Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Rosé and Pinot Noir.

Chardonnay: Medium-bodied with flavors of fresh cut pineapple and ripe pear. A portion of the wine was aged on oak to impart subtle notes of toasted oak and vanilla on the finish. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 77, Sugar 0.5g, Carbohydrates 3.5g

Pinot Grigio: Refreshing citrus aromatics that lead into bright, crisp flavors of lemon and honey crisp apples. The finish is long with hints of white nectarine and apricot. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 76, Sugar 0.8g, Carbohydrates 3.5g

Rosé: Beautifully blush in color and bursting with notes of fresh grapefruit and bright watermelon. Subtle hints of peach and honeysuckle give way to a finish that is long and silky. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 78, Sugar .6g, Carbohydrates 3.7g

Pinot Noir: Light in body and bursting with juicy fruit flavors of wild strawberry and plum that intermingle with subtle notes of fresh cherry and vanilla. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 78, Sugar 0.5g, Carbohydrates 4.5g

Cupcake LightHearted is available nationwide in 750ml bottles with an SRP of $9.99.

About Cupcake Vineyards

Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is the #1 premium wine brand in the US.³ Cupcake’s winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines, always seeing the glass as full of possibilities and striving to make wines worth celebrating. The portfolio now includes varietals from California’s Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CupcakeVineyards.

¹ Cupcake LightHearted Per 5fl.oz. average analysis: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 3.8g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g

² 3 Top Hard Seltzer brands Per 12fl.oz. average analysis: Calories 100, Carbohydrates 2g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g – Cupcake LightHearted Per 5fl.oz. average analysis: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 3.8g, Protein 0g, Fat 0g

³ Nielsen, 52-Week ending 5/16/2020, 9L Volume $8-$11

