Cura Cannabis Solutions : Hiring 50+ Professional-level Jobs Across Four States

Cura Builds World-Class Team in Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada and Beyond

Cura Cannabis Solutions, one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, is actively hiring more than 50 mid-level to senior professionals in all departments to join its team and shape the future of cannabis around the world. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Cura consists of a world-class team of more than 450 employees across Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona, with additional U.S. and international expansion on the horizon.

Cura is proud to be called one of Oregon’s Best Companies to Work for by Oregon Business Magazine (placing no. 12 in the Large Companies category) and is hiring for senior management and executive level positions in all departments, including marketing, operations, IT, finance, sales and more. The majority of these positions will be hired out of the Portland, Oregon headquarters, in which the company manages six offices, production facilities and laboratory spaces.

The company has seen unprecedented growth, and was recently listed by Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing private company in the state’s history. Cura also ranked no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies, and was the first cannabis company to ever rank this high on the list. Everything the team does at Cura is built upon six core values, which are embodied by every employee: customer welfare, candor, driving results, thriving on rapid change, striving to be a superstar, and hiring and mentoring superstars.

“The growth of Cura would not be possible without the work of an incredible team that we’ve carefully selected,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Forni. “One of the most exciting elements of Cura is that we continue to hire the most incredible people. It is those incredible people from diverse backgrounds, genders, and ethnicities that are helping the Select brand establish itself as an integral part of the future of cannabis.”

Cura employees are all a part of a history-making company that believes in a world where everything is possible, and celebrates diversity of thought, race, gender and background. The company offers comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage, a life insurance program, long-term and short-term disability coverage, an employee assistance program that is free to employees, and a flexible and generous vacation policy with many company holidays. Success is a team effort, and the company’s continued growth far exceeds anything the industry has seen before thanks to the incredible people that make up the Cura family. Cura has attracted top talent from companies such as Nike, Eaze, Wieden & Kennedy and continues to build what it believes is the best team in the industry.

“I regarded Cura as a unique challenge because it is in an exciting, new industry that is still in its infancy stages, providing enormous growth opportunities with my aspirations being my only limit,” said Joseph Palacio, Cura Recruiting Specialist, who recently joined the team via deep experience in emerging growth industries. “What keeps me driven to build this historical company has been the engaging and inclusive interactions that I’ve had with all of these exemplary co-workers, hiring managers and team members alike.”

Change-makers and innovators are encouraged to apply to open positions for a chance to help shape the future of cannabis around the world. Follow this link to apply: https://curacan.com/careers/

