Cura Cannabis Solutions : Hiring 50+ Professional-level Jobs Across Four States

Cura Builds World-Class Team in Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada and
Beyond
Cura
Cannabis Solutions, one of the largest cannabis companies in the
world, is actively hiring more than 50 mid-level to senior professionals
in all departments to join its team and shape the future of cannabis
around the world. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Cura consists of a
world-class team of more than 450 employees across Oregon, California,
Nevada and Arizona, with additional U.S. and international expansion on
the horizon.
Cura is proud to be called one of Oregon’s Best Companies to Work for by
Oregon Business Magazine (placing no. 12 in the Large Companies
category) and is hiring for senior management and executive level
positions in all departments, including marketing, operations, IT,
finance, sales and more. The majority of these positions will be hired
out of the Portland, Oregon headquarters, in which the company manages
six offices, production facilities and laboratory spaces.
The company has seen unprecedented growth, and was recently listed by
Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing private company in the
state’s history. Cura also ranked no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list of
America’s fastest-growing companies, and was the first cannabis company
to ever rank this high on the list. Everything the team does at Cura is
built upon six core values, which are embodied by every employee:
customer welfare, candor, driving results, thriving on rapid change,
striving to be a superstar, and hiring and mentoring superstars.
“The growth of Cura would not be possible without the work of an
incredible team that we’ve carefully selected,” said President and Chief
Executive Officer Cameron Forni. “One of the most exciting elements of
Cura is that we continue to hire the most incredible people. It is those
incredible people from diverse backgrounds, genders, and ethnicities
that are helping the Select
brand establish itself as an integral part of the future of cannabis.”
Cura employees are all a part of a history-making company that believes
in a world where everything is possible, and celebrates diversity of
thought, race, gender and background. The company offers comprehensive
medical, dental, and vision coverage, a life insurance program,
long-term and short-term disability coverage, an employee assistance
program that is free to employees, and a flexible and generous vacation
policy with many company holidays. Success is a team effort, and the
company’s continued growth far exceeds anything the industry has seen
before thanks to the incredible people that make up the Cura family.
Cura has attracted top talent from companies such as Nike, Eaze, Wieden
& Kennedy and continues to build what it believes is the best team in
the industry.
“I regarded Cura as a unique challenge because it is in an exciting, new
industry that is still in its infancy stages, providing enormous growth
opportunities with my aspirations being my only limit,” said Joseph
Palacio, Cura Recruiting Specialist, who recently joined the team via
deep experience in emerging growth industries. “What keeps me driven to
build this historical company has been the engaging and inclusive
interactions that I’ve had with all of these exemplary co-workers,
hiring managers and team members alike.”
Change-makers and innovators are encouraged to apply to open positions
for a chance to help shape the future of cannabis around the world.
Follow this link to apply: https://curacan.com/careers/
About Cura
Cura is one of the largest cannabis brands in America, on a mission to
be the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and international
markets. Our goal is to provide people with the cleanest high-quality
cannabis and hemp oils, with the safest delivery methods available.
Makers of the Select Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was established in
Portland, Oregon in 2015. In 2018, we were named as one of the Top 100
Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine, placing no.
12 in the Large Companies category. We also placed no. 45 on the Inc.
5000 list and were listed by Portland Business Journal as the
fastest-growing companies in Portland’s history in 2018. In addition to
our home state of Oregon, we are proud to have a large presence in
Nevada, California, Arizona and soon additional states and locations
across North America and around the world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005257/en/