Cura Cannabis Solutions : Ranks No. 45 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that Cura
Cannabis Solutions (Cura) is No. 45 on its 37th annual Inc.
5000, with a growth of 5,960.9 percent over three years. Cura is the
first and only cannabis company to ever make it into the top 50 on this
prestigious list. This achievement would not be possible without the
support of Cura’s customers and staff and their belief in a world where
everything is possible.
Known for its best-selling brands Select
Oil and Select
CBD, Cura is proud to employ more than 350 people across four
states, with additional national and international growth on the
horizon. Born in Portland, Oregon in 2015, Cura continues to grow in
Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona and into international markets via
its upcoming Canadian headquarters. Cura is on a mission to be the
leading provider of cannabis oil to the global market, and at $25M, its
Q2 2018 revenue is the highest recorded legal cannabis revenue quarter
according to publicly available data. Amongst the ever-changing
regulatory atmosphere in the cannabis space, Cura attributes its
record-breaking growth to its incredible team, and customers that have
believed in the products and mission from the start.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful
companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—young
emerging growth companies. Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, Timberland,
LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their
first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“This achievement would not be possible without the support of our
customers, the hard work and dedication of our people, and a
company-wide belief in a world where everything is possible,” said Cura
founder, president and chief executive officer Cameron Forni. “The
future is bright for this team and we’re excited to continue to grow
with our mission to be the leading global provider of cannabis oil.”
Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive
within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth
compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding
three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8
percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017,
accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.
“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of
your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James
Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay.
What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the
forces that shape our lives.”
Cura’s growth is unprecedented for the cannabis industry, and the
company is grateful to be recognized for its work on a national scale.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at: www.inc.com/inc5000
About Cura
Cura is one of the largest cannabis brands in America, on a mission to
be the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and international
markets. Our goal is to provide patients and customers with the
cleanest, most flavorful high-quality cannabis oils, with the safest
delivery methods available. Makers of the Select Oil and Select CBD
brands, Cura was established in Portland, Oregon in 2015 and in 2018, we
were named as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon by
Oregon Business Magazine. In addition to our home state of Oregon, we
are proud to have a large presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and
soon additional states and locations across North America and around the
world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com
