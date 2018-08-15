Cura Cannabis Solutions : Ranks No. 45 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Cura proud to be the first cannabis company ever recognized in the top 50

Inc. magazine today revealed that Cura Cannabis Solutions (Cura) is No. 45 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, with a growth of 5,960.9 percent over three years. Cura is the first and only cannabis company to ever make it into the top 50 on this prestigious list. This achievement would not be possible without the support of Cura’s customers and staff and their belief in a world where everything is possible.

Known for its best-selling brands Select Oil and Select CBD, Cura is proud to employ more than 350 people across four states, with additional national and international growth on the horizon. Born in Portland, Oregon in 2015, Cura continues to grow in Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona and into international markets via its upcoming Canadian headquarters. Cura is on a mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to the global market, and at $25M, its Q2 2018 revenue is the highest recorded legal cannabis revenue quarter according to publicly available data. Amongst the ever-changing regulatory atmosphere in the cannabis space, Cura attributes its record-breaking growth to its incredible team, and customers that have believed in the products and mission from the start.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—young emerging growth companies. Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“This achievement would not be possible without the support of our customers, the hard work and dedication of our people, and a company-wide belief in a world where everything is possible,” said Cura founder, president and chief executive officer Cameron Forni. “The future is bright for this team and we’re excited to continue to grow with our mission to be the leading global provider of cannabis oil.”

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

“If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it’s unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn’t change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives.”

Cura’s growth is unprecedented for the cannabis industry, and the company is grateful to be recognized for its work on a national scale.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at: www.inc.com/inc5000

About Cura

Cura is one of the largest cannabis brands in America, on a mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and international markets. Our goal is to provide patients and customers with the cleanest, most flavorful high-quality cannabis oils, with the safest delivery methods available. Makers of the Select Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was established in Portland, Oregon in 2015 and in 2018, we were named as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine. In addition to our home state of Oregon, we are proud to have a large presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and soon additional states and locations across North America and around the world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

