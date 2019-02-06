Cura Partners, Inc. : Enters European Market with Plata Wellness to Distribute Select CBD Brand

Cura Partners, Inc., one of the largest cannabis and hemp-based CBD consumer products companies in the world, is officially entering the European market (EU) through a distribution agreement with Plata Wellness.

The agreement allows Cura’s Select CBD products to be available direct to consumers in legal markets across Europe via the website www.selectcbd.eu. Cura has appointed Plata Wellness Limited (Plata) to assist with its entry into the EU. In addition to Plata’s role as Cura’s inaugural overseas distributor, Plata is also providing a number of other services including order fulfilment, payment processing, and in the future, licensing and manufacturing. This partnership begins with the introductions of Select’s CBD disposable vaporizer cartridges but will, over time, add other legal consumer products including tinctures, gel caps and muscle rubs.

“Cura’s decision to move into Europe is in direct alignment with the company’s mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to consumers and brands in legal U.S. and international markets,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Forni. “I’m proud of the team that made this possible, and look forward to partnering with Plata Wellness to get the Select CBD brand into the hands of consumers across Europe.”

Europe is home to more than 741 million people, more than double the combined population of the United States and Canada. When trying to extrapolate these numbers to account for the potential demand in Europe’s much larger population, there is a crystal-clear reason why established cannabis companies in the United States are now turning their attention to Europe.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Cura, the market leading company in this sector. We are excited to work together to bring the Select brand to prominence in Europe and to supply consumers with these award-winning products,” said Jon Robson, Managing Director at Plata Wellness Limited.

Consumers in the United Kingdom can purchase Select CBD Blends vape pens online at www.selectcbd.eu with additional products coming soon.

About Select CBD

Select CBD products are hemp-derived and contain zero percent THC. Produced by Cura Wellness, the brand pairs naturally extracted essences with CBD rich oil, capturing the synergy between herbs and CBD. Learn more about the Select CBD line of products online at: www.selectcbd.com

About Cura Partners, Inc.

Cura is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, on a mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and international markets. Our goal is to provide people with the cleanest high-quality cannabis and hemp oils, with the safest delivery methods available. Makers of the Select Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was established in Portland, Oregon in 2015. In 2018, we were named as one of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business Magazine, placing no. 12 in the Large Companies category. Also, in 2018, we aplaced no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list and were listed by Portland Business Journal as the fastest-growing company in Oregon’s history. In addition to our home state of Oregon, we are proud to have a large presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and soon additional states and locations across North America and around the world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com

About Plata

Plata is a UK based specialist in distribution of consumer goods. Established in 2016, it counts several high end retailers as its clientele. Plata has extensive experience and reach in Europe and is proud to have assisted Cura in completing the first legal export of finished article CBD product from the US.

