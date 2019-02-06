Cura Partners, Inc. : Enters European Market with Plata Wellness to Distribute Select CBD Brand

Cura
Partners, Inc., one of the largest cannabis and hemp-based CBD
consumer products companies in the world, is officially entering the
European market (EU) through a distribution agreement with Plata
Wellness.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005217/en/
The agreement allows Cura’s Select CBD products to be available direct
to consumers in legal markets across Europe via the
website www.selectcbd.eu. Cura has appointed Plata Wellness Limited
(Plata) to assist with its entry into the EU. In addition to Plata’s
role as Cura’s inaugural overseas distributor, Plata is also providing a
number of other services including order fulfilment, payment processing,
and in the future, licensing and manufacturing. This partnership begins
with the introductions of Select’s CBD disposable vaporizer cartridges
but will, over time, add other legal consumer products including
tinctures, gel caps and muscle rubs.
“Cura’s decision to move into Europe is in direct alignment with the
company’s mission to be the leading provider of cannabis oil to
consumers and brands in legal U.S. and international markets,” said
President and Chief Executive Officer Cameron Forni. “I’m proud of the
team that made this possible, and look forward to partnering with Plata
Wellness to get the Select CBD brand into the hands of consumers across
Europe.”
Europe is home to more than 741 million people, more than double the
combined population of the United States and Canada. When trying to
extrapolate these numbers to account for the potential demand in
Europe’s much larger population, there is a crystal-clear reason why
established cannabis companies in the United States are now turning
their attention to Europe.
“We are delighted to have partnered with Cura, the market leading
company in this sector. We are excited to work together to bring the
Select brand to prominence in Europe and to supply consumers with these
award-winning products,” said Jon Robson, Managing Director at Plata
Wellness Limited.
Consumers in the United Kingdom can purchase Select CBD Blends vape pens
online at www.selectcbd.eu
with additional products coming soon.
About Select CBD
Select CBD products are hemp-derived and contain zero percent THC.
Produced by Cura Wellness, the brand pairs naturally extracted essences
with CBD rich oil, capturing the synergy between herbs and CBD. Learn
more about the Select CBD line of products online at: www.selectcbd.com
About Cura Partners, Inc.
Cura is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, on a mission
to be the leading provider of cannabis oil in legal U.S. and
international markets. Our goal is to provide people with the cleanest
high-quality cannabis and hemp oils, with the safest delivery methods
available. Makers of the Select Oil and Select CBD brands, Cura was
established in Portland, Oregon in 2015. In 2018, we were named as one
of the Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business
Magazine, placing no. 12 in the Large Companies category. Also, in 2018,
we aplaced no. 45 on the Inc. 5000 list and were listed by Portland
Business Journal as the fastest-growing company in Oregon’s history. In
addition to our home state of Oregon, we are proud to have a large
presence in Nevada, California, Arizona and soon additional states and
locations across North America and around the world. Learn more at: www.curacan.com
About Plata
Plata is a UK based specialist in distribution of consumer goods.
Established in 2016, it counts several high end retailers as its
clientele. Plata has extensive experience and reach in Europe and is
proud to have assisted Cura in completing the first legal export of
finished article CBD product from the US.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005217/en/