Curatess : - Open Telehealth Platform Integrates with PointClickCare's EHR Platform to Deliver Higher Quality Healthcare

LOMBARD, Ill., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curatess, a software organization focused on delivering next-generation healthcare delivery solutions, today announced that the Curatess – Open Telehealth Platform is integrated with PointClickCare's electronic health record (EHR).

"When it comes to a patient's health record, there should be a single source of truth: the EHR," says Paul Knight, Curatess Founder and CEO. "By using all of the available PointClickCare integration API's, Curatess has established a feature-complete software integration that is best in class and enables members of the care team to focus more on their core competency, providing patient care."

The integration enables bi-directional data exchange between Curatess' and PointClickCare's platforms, ensuring that any information captured in one system will automatically populate in the other. Additionally, information from PointClickCare's EHR is displayed on one screen, with embedded, advanced HD audio/video features, and integrated FDA approved medical devices on any device which enhances how healthcare is delivered.

By using the Curatess – OTP, Healthcare providers can improve patient and resident care while retaining revenue, increasing access to care, and reducing hospital readmission rates. It allows clinicians to perform a real-time evaluation from any device with access to the Internet. Further, since Curatess is not linked to physician services and open to the existing care team, its clients can utilize the Curatess – OTP to support unlimited clinical workflows to improve healthcare delivery.

"Curatess is committed to ensuring a patient's health record is always up-to-date, allowing for faster, more accurate patient record keeping, thus enabling healthcare members to focus on the patient and overall well-being," adds Knight. "With this new collaboration, healthcare organizations who leverage PointClickCare and the Curatess – OTP are empowered to deliver bedside point of care without barriers. We're confident that the integration will help to eliminate disjointed care and data silos and better equip care teams to access accurate clinical information, regardless of care setting or location."

For more information about the Curatess – Open Telehealth Platform, visit www.curatess.com.

