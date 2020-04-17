Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Curative Inc. Receives FDA Authorization for Oral Fluid COVID-19 Test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, COVID-19 testing startup Curative Inc. announced that the FDA has authorized its oral fluid test under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) guidelines. The Curative test has been in use by the City of Los Angeles since March 21, and with this EUA, it can now be scaled and distributed nationwide.

Curative has helped more than 53,000 people get tested for COVID-19 through its easy to use oral fluid tests which have been demonstrated in clinical studies to have equivalent sensitivity to nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs. Unlike NP swab tests, the Curative test does not create an exposure risk for healthcare workers during sample collection and requires less Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and can be scaled rapidly using an orthogonal supply chain.

The Curative team is currently processing approximately 5,000 test results per day and producing 20,000 test kits per day. The tests have an average turnaround time of 31 hours.

“Broad access to testing is critical to our nation’s response to COVID-19 and with this authorization, we can continue scaling and distributing our test nationwide,” said Fred Turner, CEO and founder of Curative Inc. “Our work with the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach has helped thousands of people access testing at drive-through facilities and we are fully equipped to expand that access to help thousands more across the country. At the same time, we are continuing to work with the FDA to validate our test for at-home collection, which would expand access even more.” 

With this authorization, Curative is prepared to start working with new distributors including healthcare systems, states, and city governments. Currently, Curative is supplying drive-through testing organized by the Cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach as well as other testing organized by LA County and LA County Fire and Sheriff’s Department. Curative tests are not being sold to individuals at this time and must be ordered by a physician, per FDA guidelines.

About Curative
Curative Inc. was founded to develop tests for sepsis in January 2020 and pivoted to COVID-19 in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need for test development and production in the United States. Curative is backed by Deep Tech venture capital firm DCVC and is currently operational within a CLIA-approved lab in Los Angeles, CA. Founded by Fred Turner and comprised of a team of doctors, researchers, robotics engineers, and health industry experts, Curative is rapidly scaling its simple-to-use oral fluid COVID-19 tests to reach the groups most in need of testing. For more details on Curative Inc., please visit www.curativeinc.com.

Contact:
curative@bulleitgroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aTAURIGA SCIENCES INC. : 's Products and Product Lines Gaining Significant Traction in Asia 
AQ
09:19aRyan Smith Joins Ballogy As Vice President Of Strategy
BU
09:18aGENERAL MILLS : Announces “Manufacture to Donate” Initiative to Address Urgent Hunger Needs
BU
09:16aPRA : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 7
PR
09:16aEVANS BANCORP, INC. : Announces the Receipt of Regulatory Approvals and Deadline of April 24, 2020 for Electing Merger Consideration in Connection with the Proposed Merger
BU
09:16aMGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC : Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
PR
09:16aTransportation Analytics Helps in Improving Fleet Utilization Rate by 15% | Read Quantzig's Success Story to Know More
BU
09:16aKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Will the Virus Leave a Lasting Environmental Impact?
BU
09:16aHealthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Provides Update to Shareholders
GL
09:15aItaly's firms shake lockdown using shortcut in coronavirus law
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group