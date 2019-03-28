Curator Solutions® Adds Senior Executives, Expands C-Suite with New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Herndon, Virginia, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Course content creation and content management company, Curator Solutions® Inc., has expanded its C-level executive team, adding Michael Borman as Chief Revenue Officer and David Cooper as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Borman, who also was appointed to the Curator Solutions’ Board of Directors, will be active in sales, general administration, and strategy to help the company scale throughout the United States and across the globe. As CFO, Cooper will shape Curator Solutions’ financial planning and analysis practices and ensure the company has a solid financial foundation.

Curator Solutions has grown rapidly since it was formed by the merger of elearis® and Real Time Cases™ in early 2019. “It’s time for the next step in our business,” said CEO Jake Schaufeld. “By inviting seasoned professionals to join our team, we believe we can ensure strategic growth going forward. We are more than pleased to have Mike and Dave join us to help guide Curator Solutions to a great future.”

Borman has served as an advisor to the company since 2018. With more than 30 years of experience in information technology and services, he brings depth and experience to companies seeking faster growth and strategic alternatives. As a former IBM senior executive and VP of worldwide software sales, Borman helped integrate more than 40 acquisitions into the IBM Software Sales group. He has led global teams and companies for more than 25 years. He earned his Bachelor of Computer Science from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Cooper brings more than 30 years of broad industry experience, specifically in technology and professional services, to his role as CFO. He was CFO of Dean & Company Strategy Consultants, Inc., in which he served as CFO for a number of affiliated startups that either had successful exists or grew to be mature operating businesses. He earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia.

About Curator Solutions®

Based in Herndon, Virginia, Curator Solutions works to remove traditional barriers between learning materials and technology with a course content creation and management platform that saves time in the design and launch of learning activities. Curator Solutions’ products are designed to make it easier for educators, instructional designers, and corporate trainers to create engaging curricula. The company’s offerings include Real Time Cases’ video-based case studies, which serve as a bridge between the Higher Education classroom and the professional world by engaging with companies, such as CAVA, Team Liquid, KIND, CustomInk, and others. Curator Solutions also offers the elearis® SaaS program, which provides the ability to easily create and manage online learning content by dragging and dropping images, videos, interactive learning objects, and third-party publisher learning assets in both online and “disconnected” environments. Learn more at www.curatorsolutions.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

