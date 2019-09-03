Log in
CureDuchenne : Inspires Duchenne Community to Raise Awareness and Funds for a Cure on World Duchenne Day

09/03/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

CureDuchenne, the leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is encouraging the Duchenne community to take action on this World Duchenne Day, September 7th,to raise awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the importance of finding and funding a cure – to save the lives of the 300,000 boys and young men living with Duchenne around the world.

Taking action is simple and anyone of any age can participate:

  • Go to: https://www.cureduchenne.org/world-duchenne-day/ to purchase CureDuchenne’s limited edition World Duchenne Day T-shirts.
  • Change Facebook profile pictures to one of the World Duchenne Day profile frames on the CureDuchenne Facebook page.
  • Post photos wearing the World Duchenne Day T-shirts on social media telling family, friends and colleagues about the special day and why it is important to fund a cure.
  • Start a Facebook fundraiser to contribute to funding the most cutting-edge research that can lead to a cure.
  • Donate to CureDuchenne to help fund a cure.

“World Duchenne Day offers a great opportunity for our community to come together to let the rest of world know about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the need to accelerate science to find a cure,” said Debra Miller, founder and CEO, CureDuchenne. “Drug development is a costly and lengthy process, but our model of discovering, vetting and funding the most promising science to accelerate the process is proven. We’ve had many successes – now we need to keep the momentum and bring treatments for everyone living with Duchenne, regardless of age or mutation.”

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is the leading nonprofit dedicated to extending and improving the lives of 300,000 boys worldwide who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative disease with no known cure. CureDuchenne uses an entrepreneurial venture philanthropy model to fund impactful research and accelerate human clinical trials. Through its CureDuchenne Cares program, CureDuchenne provides confidence to families seeking valuable resources, trains physical therapists and other health professionals on new standards of care and provides hope, support and empowerment to the Duchenne community. For more information, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.


© Business Wire 2019
