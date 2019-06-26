CureMatch : Hires CFO, CTO

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CureMatch is pleased to announce two new hires. Katie Breitenbach has joined the AI-driven oncology treatment analysis company as chief financial officer; Viktor Novy has joined as chief technical officer.

"Katie and Viktor are extremely well-regarded leaders, and a great fit for CureMatch," said CureMatch CEO Bob Manning. "I am confident that they will add significant value in helping us on our mission to bring data-driven personalized solutions to cancer care. We are very happy to have them on board."

Breitenbach's experience focuses on VC-backed startups, IPO preparations, and stealth/privately held startups in the tech, software, and cloud-based industries, making her a natural fit for CureMatch as it scales up in growth. She has held positions as CFO, VP of finance, and director of finance and has deep experience with hiring, mentoring, and developing financial and operational teams for companies in rapid growth phases.

With a career that has progressed from general IT to healthcare-specific IT, Novy will bring director-level vision to CureMatch's IT infrastructure and operations. He will draw on his experience with development, implementation, delivery, and support of IT enterprise technology and solutions to build up CureMatch's IT environment and enable secure, reliable, and effective growth. Viktor Novy most recently served as IT Director at Human Longevity, Inc.

About CureMatch

CureMatch, Inc. is a San Diego-based digital health company focused on personalized medicine and combination therapy in oncology. CureMatch's Decision Support System guides oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on their molecular tumor profile. CureMatch enables oncologists to become experts in personalized medicine by providing them with actionable intelligence towards advanced cancer treatment options. www.curematch.com.

