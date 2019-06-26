Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CureMatch : Hires CFO, CTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 11:02am EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CureMatch is pleased to announce two new hires. Katie Breitenbach has joined the AI-driven oncology treatment analysis company as chief financial officer; Viktor Novy has joined as chief technical officer.

CureMatch

"Katie and Viktor are extremely well-regarded leaders, and a great fit for CureMatch," said CureMatch CEO Bob Manning. "I am confident that they will add significant value in helping us on our mission to bring data-driven personalized solutions to cancer care. We are very happy to have them on board."

Breitenbach's experience focuses on VC-backed startups, IPO preparations, and stealth/privately held startups in the tech, software, and cloud-based industries, making her a natural fit for CureMatch as it scales up in growth. She has held positions as CFO, VP of finance, and director of finance and has deep experience with hiring, mentoring, and developing financial and operational teams for companies in rapid growth phases.

With a career that has progressed from general IT to healthcare-specific IT, Novy will bring director-level vision to CureMatch's IT infrastructure and operations. He will draw on his experience with development, implementation, delivery, and support of IT enterprise technology and solutions to build up CureMatch's IT environment and enable secure, reliable, and effective growth. Viktor Novy most recently served as IT Director at Human Longevity, Inc.

About CureMatch
CureMatch, Inc. is a San Diego-based digital health company focused on personalized medicine and combination therapy in oncology. CureMatch's Decision Support System guides oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on their molecular tumor profile. CureMatch enables oncologists to become experts in personalized medicine by providing them with actionable intelligence towards advanced cancer treatment options. www.curematch.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curematch-hires-cfo-cto-300875186.html

SOURCE CureMatch


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:12aPROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL H K : Announcements and Notices - Inside Information Requisition for Special General Meeting Possible Delay in Publication of the 2019 Annual Results and 2019 Annual Report Possible PostpOnement of Board Meeting and Resumption of Trading
PU
11:12aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LMP LN
PU
11:12aARBOR REALTY TRUST : Funds $4M Freddie Mac SBL Deal in Brooklyn, NY
PU
11:12aMID-MORNING MARKET UPDATE : Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results
PU
11:12aBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP : What's New in Q2
PU
11:12aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The best Ducato ever is available in Fiat and Fiat Professional dealerships
PU
11:12aDISCOVERY INC ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY FOCUS : RISE – Reducing Inequality and Supporting Empowerment
PU
11:12aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : World's Largest Trailer Maker Inches Closer To A Hong Kong IPO
PU
11:12aGULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES QPSC : Shares split of giss
AQ
11:12aQATAR ELECTRICITY & WATER : Shares split of qews
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About