CurePSP : Names Dr. Lawrence I. Golbe, Eminent Clinician, as Head of Scientific Affairs

CurePSP, the foundation for prime of life neurodegeneration, has named Lawrence I. Golbe, MD, one of the world’s leading clinical experts in progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and related neurodegenerative conditions, as its Director – Scientific Affairs.

He succeeds Alexander Klein, PhD, who served for almost four years as head of scientific affairs. Dr. Klein is returning to his native Germany and has assumed a position with UCB, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Brussels, as Medical Lead, Medical Community and Scientific Communication Team, one of the company’s therapeutic development teams.

Dr. Golbe has long been associated with CurePSP as a board member, Director of Clinical Affairs, and head of its scientific advisory board (SAB). He also serves as emeritus professor of neurology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where he teaches, performs research, and has a referral practice confined to PSP and corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

“We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Dr. Golbe in this position,” said David Kemp, President of the foundation. “Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the job as well as his long affiliation with CurePSP and the tremendous respect of our patients, families, donors, and professionals.”

Dr. Golbe said, “I am pleased to be expanding my role at CurePSP at a time when PSP and related diseases are at the center of research into neurodegeneration, and when the foundation is growing steadily. PSP in particular may be a gateway to unlocking the secrets of other neurodegenerative diseases, even Alzheimer’s disease.”

Dr. Golbe will continue the work begun by Dr. Klein in expanding the foundation’s Venture Grants program, which provides seed funding to early career investigators usually in grants of $100,000. This money allows scientists to test the validity of innovative new ideas. Dr. Golbe also serves as editor-in-chief for CurePSP’s extensive library of informational materials and its website content.

Dr. Golbe is the author of A Clinician’s Guide to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, published this year by Rutgers University Press. He developed with Pamela A. Ohman-Strickland a clinical rating scale for progressive supranuclear palsy that is the standard for diagnosis of the disease.

CurePSP is the nonprofit advocacy organization focused on prime of life neurodegenerative diseases – a spectrum of fatal brain disorders that often strike during a person's most productive and rewarding years. Currently there is no treatment or cure for these diseases, which affect more than 150,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since it was founded in 1990, CurePSP has funded more than 180 research studies and is the leading source of information and support for patients and their families, other caregivers, researchers and doctors, and allied healthcare professionals. CurePSP is based in New York City. Please visit www.curepsp.org for more information.

