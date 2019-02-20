CurePSP : Names Dr. Lawrence I. Golbe, Eminent Clinician, as Head of Scientific Affairs

CurePSP, the foundation for prime of life neurodegeneration, has named
Lawrence I. Golbe, MD, one of the world’s leading clinical experts in
progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and related neurodegenerative
conditions, as its Director – Scientific Affairs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005771/en/
He succeeds Alexander Klein, PhD, who served for almost four years as
head of scientific affairs. Dr. Klein is returning to his native Germany
and has assumed a position with UCB, a leading pharmaceutical
manufacturer based in Brussels, as Medical Lead, Medical Community and
Scientific Communication Team, one of the company’s therapeutic
development teams.
Dr. Golbe has long been associated with CurePSP as a board member,
Director of Clinical Affairs, and head of its scientific advisory board
(SAB). He also serves as emeritus professor of neurology at Rutgers
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, where he teaches, performs research,
and has a referral practice confined to PSP and corticobasal
degeneration (CBD).
“We are extremely fortunate to have someone like Dr. Golbe in this
position,” said David Kemp, President of the foundation. “Larry brings a
wealth of knowledge and experience to the job as well as his long
affiliation with CurePSP and the tremendous respect of our patients,
families, donors, and professionals.”
Dr. Golbe said, “I am pleased to be expanding my role at CurePSP at a
time when PSP and related diseases are at the center of research into
neurodegeneration, and when the foundation is growing steadily. PSP in
particular may be a gateway to unlocking the secrets of other
neurodegenerative diseases, even Alzheimer’s disease.”
Dr. Golbe will continue the work begun by Dr. Klein in expanding the
foundation’s Venture Grants program, which provides seed funding to
early career investigators usually in grants of $100,000. This money
allows scientists to test the validity of innovative new ideas. Dr.
Golbe also serves as editor-in-chief for CurePSP’s extensive library of
informational materials and its website content.
Dr. Golbe is the author of A Clinician’s Guide to Progressive
Supranuclear Palsy, published this year by Rutgers University Press.
He developed with Pamela A. Ohman-Strickland a clinical rating scale for
progressive supranuclear palsy that is the standard for diagnosis of the
disease.
CurePSP is the nonprofit advocacy organization focused on prime of life
neurodegenerative diseases – a spectrum of fatal brain disorders that
often strike during a person's most productive and rewarding years.
Currently there is no treatment or cure for these diseases, which affect
more than 150,000 people in the U.S. alone. Since it was founded in
1990, CurePSP has funded more than 180 research studies and is the
leading source of information and support for patients and their
families, other caregivers, researchers and doctors, and allied
healthcare professionals. CurePSP is based in New York City. Please
visit www.curepsp.org for
more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005771/en/