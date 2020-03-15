Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CureVac focuses on the development of mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine to protect people worldwide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 12:07pm EDT
  • The company rejects current rumors of an acquisition

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, March 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering mRNA-based drugs for vaccines and therapeutics, confirmed today that internal efforts are focused on the development of a coronavirus vaccine with the goal to reach, help and to protect people and patients worldwide.

As a consequence, the company is in contact with especially CEPI and many other organizations and authorities worldwide, however, abstains from commenting on speculations and rejects allegations about offers for acquisition of the company or its technology.

Based on its inherent mode of action, CureVac sees mRNA as one of the most potent molecules to provide fast and efficient solutions in outbreak scenarios, such like the Coronavirus. With in-house expertise of over two decades and the company’s deep scientific understanding, CureVac is leveraging its potent vaccine platform to focus on developing a potent, efficacious, safe and fast to produce vaccine against Covid-19.

CureVac recently announced successful vaccination results in its Rabies program, fully protecting humans with two doses of only 1 microgram (1 millionth of a gram). These results are encouraging when thinking of supplying populations and people worldwide in a pandemic scenario.

The company also has long and strong manufacturing expertise for mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics since 2006. At this time, CureVac is working on expanding its manufacturing capacities to be able to provide up to billions of doses for outbreak situations like Covid-19.

Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, Chief Technology Officer of CureVac, commented: “Nature has invented mechanisms to activate our immune system against infectious diseases. With our unique messanger RNA technology, we mimic nature and give our body the information how to fight against the virus. The combination of mRNA science, disease understanding, formulation and production expertise make CureVac a unique player to fight against any infectious disease, no matter whether they are seasonal or pandemic.”

About CureVac AG
CureVac is a leading clinical stage biotechnology company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. CureVac has received significant investments, amongst others from dievini Hopp BioTech holding and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including CEPI, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, Genmab, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others. CureVac is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany with sites in Frankfurt and Boston, USA.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG.

CureVac Media Contact
Thorsten Schüller, Head of Corporate Communications
Tel: +49 (0)7071 9883-1577
Email: thorsten.schueller@curevac.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pRESS LIFE INVESTMENTS A/S : Ress Life Investments A/S publishes Net Asset Value (NAV)
GL
12:43pVAIL RESORTS : Ex-Florida official slammed over ski closure complaint
AQ
12:42pNIKE : Statement
PU
12:36pAMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S
RE
12:36pKRAFT HEINZ : ask employees to work from home; provide travel restriction
RE
12:35pPUBL : SAS temporarily halt most of the traffic
AQ
12:24pAirlines ask for British government help to survive crisis
RE
12:14pMODERNA : Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine
RE
12:07pCureVac focuses on the development of mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine to protect people worldwide
GL
11:46aGrocers Fail to Keep Up With Demand as Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Investors prepare for more market swings as virus spreads in the U.S
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany tries to stop U.S. from luring away firm seeking coronavirus vaccine
3American Airlines cutting international flights by 75% amid demand collapse
4APPLE INC. : Apple, some U.S. retailers close stores to contain virus
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch government to do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM going

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group