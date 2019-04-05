Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Curetis to Publish its Full-Year 2018 Financial Results on April 11, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 03:00am EDT

  • Company to host earnings conference call on same day

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, April 5, 2019, 08:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that it will publish its full-year 2018 financial results on April 11, 2019. In addition, the Company will host a public earnings conference call and webcast on April 11, 2019, at 03:00 pm CET / 09:00 am EDT to present the financial results of 2018, highlight the most important events in 2018 and provide an outlook for 2019.

The full annual financial report 2018 will be available as of April 11, 2019, at:
https://curetis.com/investors/#financial-reports

For participating in the earnings conference call, please access the presentation at:
https://webcasts.eqs.com/curetis20190411/no-audio

To access the call, please dial the following numbers:

Belgium:                     +3224019516
Germany:                   +4969201744220
The Netherlands:       +31207168020
UK:                             +442030092470
US:                             +18774230830

When instructed, please use the passcode 46052411#

For further international dial-in numbers, please open the following link:
http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/International%20Access%20Numbers_%20UKFELBRI1_SU7.pdf

The conference webcast can be accessed after completion of the call at:  https://curetis.com/investors/#financial-reports

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.’s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis’ Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis’ wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH is developing next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the presumably most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com and www.ares-genetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, or “should”, and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis’ actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Curetis GmbH
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com or ir@curetis.com
www.curetis.com

Curetis International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:18aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Police seize Rs 48 lakh cash hidden in BMW car
AQ
03:18aSNC LAVALIN : EDC investigating claim it backed SNC-Lavalin on corrupt Angola dam contract
AQ
03:17aGVC : quarterly net gaming revenue rises on solid online performance
RE
03:17aEOH : shares totter on corruption probe deadline announcement
AQ
03:17aROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION : Former CFO at publicly traded transportation company in Cudahy charged in $245M fraud scheme
AQ
03:16aTOKYO GAS : Shell sign LNG deal including coal-linked pricing formula
RE
03:16aROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - RDS advance notice of Q1 2019 results announcement
PR
03:16aOBUV ROSSII GROUP : Announces Audited Financial Results for FY 2018
BU
03:13aIN CONSTRUCTION : Spain's Unemployment Falls By 167,467 In March Versus Same Month Last Year
AQ
03:12aAFCON : Latest FIFA Rankings Super Eagles now 3rd best in Africa
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : GONE IN 6 MINUTES: an Ethiopian Airlines jet's final journey
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About