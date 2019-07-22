Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners : Partners with Smart City Expo Atlanta to Promote Atlanta's Thriving Autonomous Mobility Ecosystem

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners today announced its strategic partnership with Smart City Expo Atlanta (SCATL) and the grand opening of its 5G enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory on the first day of the conference.

SCATL is the only U.S. edition of Smart City Expo World Congress held annually in Barcelona. The conference will bring together more than 2,500 attendees, 200 speakers and 50 exhibitors at the Georgia World Congress Center from Sept 11-13, 2019 to discuss the state of “smart cities” and the technological trends driving their success.

Curiosity Lab is a publicly funded, real-world living laboratory and testbed featuring a one and a half mile autonomous vehicle test track within a 500 acre commercial office park. The Lab offers companies the opportunity to transition unique, innovative technologies from controlled environments into an active community.

“Startups and mature companies around the world are interested in using the Lab’s test track to better understand how their technology operates in a suburban community with people working and living around them,” said Brian Johnson, City Manager for Peachtree Corners. “Our partnership with Smart City Expo Atlanta offers companies the opportunity to demonstrate their technology firsthand and jumpstart the Expo. It will also provide citizens and conference attendees a glimpse of what the future test site will look like.”

Conference attendees are invited to view live demos the morning of September 11th and can expect to see drones, autonomous vehicles and other innovative technologies moving about. There are a limited number of demo slots available, but companies looking to secure a spot can submit a proposal to info@curiositylabptc.com.

“As the Southeast’s largest and most advanced technology hub, Atlanta is a natural location for the development of IoT, mobility, and smart city technology,” said Aarti Tandon, Co-Founder and CEO of Smart City Expo Atlanta. “Our partnership with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is a transformative way to exhibit real-world IoT technology in action, and will help conference attendees visualize the future of their communities. We are thrilled to be working together on this cutting-edge demonstration.”

Those looking to attend Smart City Expo Atlanta can use coupon code UILXATL for a 20 percent discount per ticket here: https://registration.firabarcelona.com/#/tickets/selection.

About Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners: Curiosity Lab is a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory located in Peachtree Corners Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The centerpiece of the lab is a 1.5-mile test and demo track which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC units, dedicated fiber and a 25,000 square foot tech incubator. Additional information can be found at www.curiositylabptc.com.

About Smart City Expo Atlanta: Smart City Expo Atlanta is the only U.S. edition of Smart City Expo World Congress, held annually in Barcelona. Aligned with Mayor Bottoms’ vision of One Atlanta – an affordable, resilient, and equitable city – SCATL galvanizes the world’s most catalytic thought leaders to address our communities’ most pressing concerns as well as showcasing the extraordinary ways in which cities will continue serving on the front lines of change. At SCATL, delegates, participants, and partners will engage with top government officials, industry leaders, and the foremost members of academia and NGOs while experiencing cutting edge demos and activations at a world class expo and community day. More information at https://smartcityexpoatlanta.com/.

