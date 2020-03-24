Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Curium Announces Approval of Pulmotech™ MAA (kit for the preparation of technetium Tc 99m albumin aggregated injection) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 02:01am EDT

St. Louis, MO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Pulmotech MAA.  When labeled to technetium Tc 99m, Pulmotech MAA is a single-photon emission agent for lung imaging as an adjunct in the evaluation of pulmonary perfusion and, in adults, to aid in the evaluation of peritoneovenous shunt patency.  Curium has marketed a similar version of MAA (macroaggregated albumin) in Europe for more than a decade and expects to begin selling product to U.S. customers in April 2020.  

“We are excited to bring Pulmotech MAA to the market,” said Dan Brague, Curium CEO, North America.  “Our customers have been asking us to expand our product portfolio to include an MAA product for several years.  I am happy to share that we have listened and we are now able to help supply the needs of clinicians and their patients. This is the first in a series of anticipated approvals over the next two years in which Curium will bring solutions to the market.”

“I am excited to bring a second MAA product to the U.S. market and look forward to engaging with customers on Pulmotech MAA immediately.  This brand offers our customers significant value and is a tremendous addition to our growing portfolio of products in the U.S.” said Andy Farrow, VP of Sales, North America.

 

About Pulmotech MAA

Curium offers customers the flexibility to purchase vials in either a pack of 5 or in a box of 30.  To order any product in Curium’s portfolio, please contact Customer Service at 1-888-744-1414.

 

Indication

Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for:

  • Lung scintigraphy as an adjunct in the evaluation of pulmonary perfusion in adults and pediatric patients.
  • Scintigraphy of peritoneovenous shunt as an aid in the evaluation of its patency in adults.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Contraindications

  • Patients with severe pulmonary hypertension.
  • Persons with a history of hypersensitivity reactions to products containing human serum albumin.

Warnings and Precautions

  • Serious adverse reactions have been reported in patients with pulmonary hypertension.
  • Serious hypersensitivity reactions have been reported.

Adverse Reactions

  • Deaths after administration to patients with severe pulmonary hypertension and serious hypersensitivity reactions have been reported.

Use In Specific Populations

  • Lactation: Temporarily discontinue breastfeeding and discard breast milk for 13 hours after administration.

 

Please see Full Prescribing Information at https://www.curiumpharma.com/pulmotech-maa.

 

About Curium

Curium is a world-class nuclear medicine solutions provider with more than a century of industry experience.  Curium is the largest vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical product manufacturer in the industry.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium supports over 14 million patients around the world with SPECT, PET, and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. The Curium brand name is inspired by the work of radiation researchers Marie and Pierre Curie and emphasizes a focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit curiumpharma.com.  For more information about this press release, please contact Janet Ryan media contact for Curium: janet@ryan-pr.com.

 

 

Copyright © 2020. Curium US LLC  All rights reserved. 111 Westport Plaza, Suite 800, St. Louis, MO  63146    
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:35aINTICA SYSTEMS AG : Provisional figures for 2019 - Guidance confirmed, pandemic based uncertainty hurts outlook
EQ
02:35aCANCOM : Publication of Annual Report 2019 and forecast for 2020 postponed to 28 April 2020. Changed IFRS revenue recognition leads to lower consolidated revenue but higher EBITDA margin (adjusted).
EQ
02:35aHAIER SMART HOME : IoT solution for protective clothing production and mobile gate for fever measurement and disinfection in the struggle against COVID-19
EQ
02:31aEDGEWARE PUBL : adds automated QoE optimization to its multi-CDN control platform StreamPilot
AQ
02:30aCNH INDUSTRIAL N : Clarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange
AQ
02:30aClarification following request from Borsa Italiana, the Italian Stock Exchange
GL
02:29aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Halves Top Execs' Pay to Finance Coronavirus Fund; Reviews 2020 Dividend
DJ
02:23aNEXON : Letter to Shareholders FY 2019
PU
02:23aNESTLE S A : Nestlé S.A. maintains date of Annual General Meeting, changes format in light of coronavirus
AQ
02:21aNORDEX : gives 2020 outlook, points to coronavirus risks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
3WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : CFO Warns Coronavirus Uncertainty to Make Guidance '100% Precisely Wro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group