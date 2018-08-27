Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Curium and RadioMedix Announce Exclusive Global Agreement for 64Cu-Dotatate Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:22am CEST

St. Louis and Houston, Aug. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium and RadioMedix Inc. announce an exclusive agreement to develop and commercialize 64Cu-Dotatate, an investigational positron emission tomography (PET) diagnostic agent for patients with suspected Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs).  RadioMedix is currently engaged in Phase III clinical trials of the agent and expects to file a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration in 2019.  This partnership builds on the initial development work conducted by RadioMedix and will benefit from Curium's regulatory, manufacturing, distribution, and commercial expertise.   

"64Cu is a PET isotope that can be produced at a central location in quantities to meet the commercial needs of hospitals and imaging centers without the supply limitations of nuclear generator-based PET isotopes," said Ebrahim Delpassand, MD, CEO of RadioMedix. "Once approved, 64Cu-Dotatate will be available to patients in medical centers with PET capability across the country. This will address the shortage or lack of availability of somatostatin analogue PET agents that we are currently experiencing in many parts of the U.S." 

"This agreement demonstrates our commitment to bringing new diagnostic agents to the U.S. market," said Curium CEO, North America, Dan Brague.  "We have a long history of helping patients suffering from neuroendocrine tumors and we are excited to partner with RadioMedix to introduce 64Cu-Dotatate in the U.S. following FDA approval.  Upon market launch of this agent, we expect to be the largest commercial scale manufacturer of 64Cu and are excited by the promise of this new isotope."

To learn more about previous studies on 64Cu-Dotatate visit:

 

http://jnm.snmjournals.org/content/58/3/451.full

http://jnm.snmjournals.org/content/56/6/847.full 

http://jnm.snmjournals.org/content/53/8/1207.full

Sandy Borgschulte
Curium
314-954-6637
sandy.borgschulte@curiumpharma.com

Janet Ryan
Ryan Public Relations
314-614-7408
janet@ryan-pr.com

Susan Humphries
RadioMedix, Inc.
+1-713-358-6574
shumphries@radiomedix.com


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Curium via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:47aTHORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - A Waislitz
PU
03:45aMEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT : minister
RE
03:42aLG : Innotek to Promote “Thermal Imaging IR Camera Module” Business
PU
03:42aSINGAPORE EXCHANGE : SGX welcomes the listing of Nikko AM SGD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, the first-of-its-kind in Singapore
PU
03:41aOil stable as U.S./Sino trade row weighs, Iran sanctions cut supply outlook
RE
03:37aASX : Dimerix Executive Team Bolstered Through CEO Appointment
PU
03:35aNova Minerals Ltd Drilling to Commence at Estelle Gold Copper Project
AW
03:33aNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Drilling to Commence at Estelle Gold Copper Project
AQ
03:32aDTM MISANO : Audi quotes
PU
03:32aSUPALAI PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of SPALI-W4
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEXICO, U.S. LIKELY 'HOURS' AWAY FROM NAFTA AGREEMENT: minister
2Mexico, U.S. likely 'hours' away from NAFTA agreement - minister
3BeiGene Announces Acceptance of its First New Drug Application for Zanubrutinib in Relapsed/Refractory Mant..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho wants fans to lift Manchester United for Tottenham v..
5MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL : FY18 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.