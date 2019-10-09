Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Currencies whipsaw on mixed trade signals, yuan rebounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 11:23pm EDT
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Currencies whipsawed on Thursday as news suggesting division, then detente in Sino-U.S. trade talks sparked volatility, with riskier Asian currencies ultimately rallying over a sinking dollar.

Investors, parsing headlines for any clues that tensions weighing on global growth could be resolved, turned from downcast to bullish after Bloomberg reported a currency pact could be part of a deal suspending further tariff hikes.

China's yuan, the most sensitive currency to the trade war, bounced to a two-week high from a month-low in offshore trade, gaining 0.3% by mid-session and pulling the trade-exposed Australian and New Zealand dollars up with it.

The safe-haven Japanese yen, which had first jumped on a gloomy report in the South China Morning Post suggesting U.S.-China talks in Washington were headed for stalemate, gave up its gains to trade flat on the dollar at 107.46.

"There are many headlines flying about, some negative, and some positive," said Stuart Oakley, global head of flow FX at Nomura in Singapore.

"The bottom line is we will have the clarity on how this has gone at midnight Tuesday (in Washington) as that is when we'll know if the next round of tariffs have been imposed or delayed," he said.

"The USD/CNY fix will be key to watch over the next 4-5 sessions. It's been pegged around 7.0730 for several weeks. A move away from that level will give us a clear signal as to how the trade negotiations have gone."

The United States is set to hike the tariff rate on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30% from 25% next Tuesday.

Markets have for weeks gyrated as the likelihood of a breakthrough at the talks has waxed and waned while signs of the toll that the Sino-U.S. trade dispute is taking on the global economy have growth in strength and number.

That played out in microcosm in volatile trade on Thursday.

Safe-haven currencies at first rallied after the SCMP, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, said no progress was made on key issues and China's lead negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, planned leaving Washington a day early.

Sentiment turned neutral after a White House spokesman told CNBC he was unaware of any plans for Liu to leave early.

Then it turned positive, and the yen began falling, after the Bloomberg report and a New York Times story suggesting a possible reprieve on U.S. restrictions on Chinese technology giant Huawei.

Liu is scheduled to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Thursday.

"The burden of expectations and back-forth news on trade is likely to keep market participants anxious and the price action noisy as the trade talks get underway," Citi analysts said in a note.

"The risk seems skewed towards a higher USD/CNH on the other side of talks, in our view."

Besides steadying on the yen, the dollar fell against most other major currencies, dropping 0.3% on the antipodean dollars and 0.2% on the euro and pound. It last stood weaker against a basket of currencies <.DXY> at 99.021.

The Australian dollar lifted from a week low to $0.6746 and the New Zealand dollar rose to $0.6311. The euro rose to $1.0991 and the Chinese yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1127 in onshore trade, its strongest since Sept. 24.

The pound climbed to $1.2228, though it remains close to a one-month low and weighed down by uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union, as hopes for progress on a key sticking point were dashed overnight.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Jacqueline Wong)

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.29% 0.8984 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.65% 72.502 Delayed Quote.-6.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.02% 1.06833 Delayed Quote.1.94%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.57% 0.67101 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.42% 0.67469 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.25% 1.81227 Delayed Quote.0.35%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.36% 131.401 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.36% 80.695 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.36% 1.62864 Delayed Quote.0.11%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.27% 118.09 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.05% 0.9255 Delayed Quote.3.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.65% 67.861 Delayed Quote.-8.65%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -1.03% 1345 End-of-day quote.-45.10%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -1.64% 462 End-of-day quote.11.92%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.85% 28.16 Delayed Quote.26.33%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.57% 7.11708 Delayed Quote.4.32%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.26% 7.1098 Delayed Quote.3.88%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.23% 107.454 Delayed Quote.-2.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:47pU.S. TO ISSUE LICENCES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : New York Times
RE
11:46pCITY OF COOS BAY OR : New Rental Housing Moves Forward in Empire
PU
11:45pU.S. TO ISSUE LICENSES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : Nyt
RE
11:45pU.S. tariffs on China are working, says U.S. Secretary of Commerce
RE
11:36pU.S. tariffs on China are working, says U.S. Secretary of Commerce
RE
11:25pPower cut to millions as California faces heightened wildfire risks
RE
11:23pCurrencies whipsaw on mixed trade signals, yuan rebounds
RE
11:20pThailand's Asset World Corp shares open touch above IPO price
RE
11:20pGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks recover but anxiety over trade talks lingers
RE
11:19pGlobal stocks recover but anxiety over trade talks lingers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3FORTUM : FORTUM : Uniper works council criticizes Fortum's attempt to gain control
4SUBARU CORPORATION : SUBARU : Receives Securities Analysts' Award for Excellence in Corporate Disclosure for 6..
5BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group