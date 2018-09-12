Currency Exchange International : CXI Announces Financial Results for the Three Month and Nine Month Periods Ended July 31, 2018

Currency Exchange International Announces Financial Results for the

Three and Nine Month Periods Ended July 31, 2018

September 11, 2018

Toronto, Canada - Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX:CXI; OTCBB:CURN), is pleased to announce its financial results and present management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine month periods ended July 31, 2018 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights for the Three Month Period Ended July 31, 2018 compared to the Three Month Period Ended July 31, 2017:

 During the three month period ended July 31, 2018, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 14% to 343,000 transactions from 300,000 for the three month period ended July 31, 2017;

 Revenues increased 16% or $1.6 million to $11.5 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2018 from $9.9 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2017;

 Net operating income decreased $64,000 to $3.5 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2018 from $3.6 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2017;

 Net income increased 24% or $463,000 to $2.4 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2018 from $1.9 million for the three month period ended July 31, 2017; and

 The increase in profitability is attributable to increased contributions from payments, increased margins from changes in currency mix and organic growth from wholesale and retail business lines.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Month Period Ended July 31, 2018 compared to the Nine Month Period Ended July 31, 2017:

 During the nine month period ended July 31, 2018, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 15% to 798,000 transactions from 696,000 for the nine month period ended July 31, 2017. Since July 31, 2017, the Company has added 37 new wholesale banknote relationships representing 2,324 new transacting locations and 49 new payment relationships as well as three new CXI branch locations;

 Revenues increased 2 5 % or $5.7 million to $28.8 million for the nine month period ended July 31, 2018 from $23.1 million for the nine month period ended July 31, 2017;

 Net operating income increased 21% or $1.1 million to $6.4 million for the nine month period ended July 31, 2018 from $5.3 million for the nine month period ended July 31, 2017;

 Net income increased 30% or $748,000 to $3.2 million for the nine month period ended July 31, 2018 from $2.5 million for the nine month period ended July 31, 2017; and

 The increase in profitability for the nine month period is attributable to increased contributions from payments, increased margins from changes in currency mix and organic growth from wholesale and retail business lines.

Selected Financial Data

Three-months ending Revenue $ Net operating income $ Net income (loss) $ Total assets $ Total equity $ Earnings per share (diluted) $ 7/31/2018 11,537,280 3,533,642 2,407,522 86,860,274 61,629,104 0.37 4/30/2018 8,887,772 1,115,289 507,606 84,714,970 57,789,679 0.08 1/31/2018 8,402,855 1,764,296 316,148 79,794,495 57,809,076 0.05 10/31/2017 9,355,315 2,609,517 1,337,947 63,968,227 56,492,618 0.21 7/31/2017 9,862,335 3,597,678 1,944,247 71,348,901 55,545,083 0.31 4/30/2017 7,172,429 1,424,291 625,052 66,875,712 52,111,070 0.09 1/31/2017 6,087,142 290,024 (85,776) 60,399,965 51,438,703 (0.01) 10/31/2016* 7,692,144 2,219,101 1,379,937 62,196,008 50,752,352 0.22

* Restatement made in Fiscal Year 2015 to correct the presentation of a gain on foreign exchange along with its corresponding income tax impact which was required to be presented under IFRS as other income. The foreign exchange gain was previously disclosed under comprehensive income with no corresponding tax provision. The restatement does not impact the Company's revenues, operating expenses, or net operating income.

Seasonality is reflected in the timing of when foreign currencies are in greater or lower demand. In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada.

On July 9, 2018 the Company announced its wholly-owned subsidiary EBC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of a business operating 22 years primarily in the province of Quebec from the private family owners who were advised by Laurentian Bank Securities. These assets include a total of approximately 400 corporate customers that are engaged in international payments. It is expected that approximately 10 employees will be retained and employed in EBC's new Montreal Office. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and will not close until all approvals have been obtained.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and proccessing services in North America, including the Hawaiian Islands. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing ofproprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com ("CEIFX"), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software - www.ebcfx.com.

