Currency Notes, Coins, ATMs, Mobile Internet Payments and Counterfeit Currency Will End Soon, According to Future Age Solutions

Future Age Solutions (FAS), a Singapore-based disruptive products
innovation startup, is about to launch an innovative product called
Digital Wallet, a payment device enabling peer-to-peer payments that
works without Internet, reaching even the remotest areas of the world.
The Digital Wallets will eliminate or minimize the needs of worldwide
printing of currency notes, minting of coins, ATMs, and Internet based
phone payment options. In addition, worldwide counterfeit currency
business will come to an end, says Vinod Khillan, Vice President FAS.
On an average, 10% of the world economy is transacted in cash mainly for
small payments through physical wallets. The idea of this invention is
to replace the physical wallets by Digital Wallets.
Digital Wallet, a handheld slim and tiny biometric device that works on
fingerprint authentication, makes payments or transactions highly safe
and secure in encrypted mode. Moreover, the total isolated private
network, encrypted inter-communication and total isolation from Internet
connectivity makes the digital wallet extremely safe, secure and immune
to hacking and data theft.
The Digital Wallet functions on proprietary systems like processor,
operating system, Unique Embedded Text Script and payment processing
software application inventions by an Indian origin inventor and founder
of FAS, Raj Tore.
The Digital Wallet is a currency specific product which will cover all
180 legal tender currencies of the world within the geographic
territories of the currencies. FAS’s US subsidiary corporation, Digital
Cash Inc, will setup worldwide currency specific subsidiaries to
enable Digital Wallets’ transactions.
The Digital Wallets will start rolling out in stages worldwide starting
2019.
ABOUT Future Age
Future Age IT solutions is a products innovation, research and
development company committed to find innovative solutions to solve
global problems. FAS focus is to make user friendly products considering
multi-lingual human population spread across the earth.
It has a vision to create futuristic solutions to bring every management
of service automated and accessible anywhere, anytime by humans with a
mission to transform ourselves into an unique source of global
eSolutions reaching and benefiting every human in every country on this
planet.
