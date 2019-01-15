Currency.com : Launches World's First Tokenised Securities Trading Platform Following Investment from Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital

Currency.com, a next-generation blockchain technology company, today
announced the launch of the world’s first fully-functional trading
platform for tokenised securities, which allows investors to trade,
invest in, and benefit from exposure to, real-world financial
instruments by directly using cryptocurrencies.
Currency.com is accessible to all types of investors and will issue over
10,000 tokenised securities (starting with 150+), which will track the
underlying market price of common financial instruments, such as global
equities, indices and commodities. For instance, users will be able to
buy a token that mirrors the performance of an Apple share on the Nasdaq
– APPLE.CX – at the same economic costs and benefits of an Apple share.
Users will be able to buy these tokens on Currency.com directly using
Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), and will have the ability to trade them
on margin.
To offer these capabilities, Currency.com leverages the technology of
Capital.com, its sister platform regulated by the FCA and CySEC, to
offer users access to a tokenised version of a contract for exchange of
a specific equity, commodity or index.
Ivan Gowan, CEO of Currency.com, said, “We are excited to be launching
this revolutionary blockchain venture and providing crypto investors
with a concrete option to diversify their portfolio by investing in
traditional asset classes, without the pressure of exchanging
cryptocurrencies into fiat money to do so. Currency.com is committed to
providing users with superior security and fraud protection, and
preventing any potential risks by leveraging the full traceability of
blockchain transactions and adhering to the strictest regulatory
standards set by Belarus’ Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital
Economy.”
“Currency.com will disrupt and revolutionize financial technology on a
large scale,” said Viktor Prokopenya, Founder and CEO of VP Capital.
“Access to global financial markets has historically been available
through one primary medium – the stock exchange – but Currency.com
leverages groundbreaking cryptocurrency technology to create opportunity
for investors who might not have access to traditional stock markets
otherwise. All this was made possible by the progressive Decree No. 8
‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’ that was passed in Belarus.
Belarus has become one of the most forward-looking countries when it
comes to blockchain technologies and the first country in the world to
create a dedicated legislative framework tailored to cryptocurrencies
and their industry.”
Currency.com is the first blockchain business to be licensed by the High
Technology Park (HTP) in Belarus following the adoption of the Decree
No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’. Decree No. 8 legalizes
businesses based on blockchain, providing a legal status for tokens and
smart contracts and legalizing operations related to mining, keeping,
buying, selling, distributing, or exchanging cryptocurrencies, such as
exchange services, digital tokens, initial coin offerings and mining
operations.
Currency.com is fully compliant with Decree No. 8 and implements
best-in-class Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC)
laws and strict data and customer protection rules to the same level as
the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). It has also developed
robust in-house compliance mechanisms that ensure that all client
deposits are protected by advanced security measures. This includes
verification of all blockchain transactions by blockchain intelligence
services such as Coinfirm, Elliptic and Chainanalysis.
The tokenised securities trading platform will be supplemented by a free
platform for trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies using fiat money,
storing holdings in a secure place and making cross-crypto exchanges; as
well as Moonfolio, a free all-in-one cryptocurrency portfolio tracking
app which allows users to build a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio
from scratch.
Currency.com will be authorising new users on the platform gradually to
ensure optimal functionality as the service scales. Users can apply to
waiting list on the Currency.com online platform at https://currency.com/.
The Company will also be rolling out a referral program through its
traders who will receive invitation codes that they can share with
friends.
Once a user onboards, s/he will be participating in Currency.com’s
exclusive referral program. Currency.com will regularly distribute
referral invites to its traders, who can invite friends and earn 50% of
their trading commission for their first 6 months of trading. Every
person registered with Currency.com will receive free trading capital -
$50 to each account during invite mode period.
The Currency.com iOS and Android apps will be available for beta testing
from February 2019.
About Currency.com
Currency.com is a next-generation blockchain technology company, which
operates the world’s first trading platform for tokenised securities,
which allows investors to use their cryptocurrency assets to invest in,
and profit from, global financial markets – without the pressure of
exchanging their crypto portfolio into fiat money. Currency.com is
licensed, authorized and regulated by the High Technology Park of
Belarus under Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’.
For more information, visit: https://currency.com/.
About VP Capital
Founded by Viktor Prokopenya, VP Capital is a global investment vehicle
focused on the technology sector. For more information, please visit www.vpcapital.com.
About Larnabel Ventures
Larnabel Ventures was founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the
information technology sector.
