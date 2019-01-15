Currency.com : Launches World's First Tokenised Securities Trading Platform Following Investment from Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital

Cryptocurrency Investors Can Now Participate in Traditional Financial Markets With Ease Using Crypto Directly Without Converting To Fiat first

Currency.com, a next-generation blockchain technology company, today announced the launch of the world’s first fully-functional trading platform for tokenised securities, which allows investors to trade, invest in, and benefit from exposure to, real-world financial instruments by directly using cryptocurrencies.

Currency.com is accessible to all types of investors and will issue over 10,000 tokenised securities (starting with 150+), which will track the underlying market price of common financial instruments, such as global equities, indices and commodities. For instance, users will be able to buy a token that mirrors the performance of an Apple share on the Nasdaq – APPLE.CX – at the same economic costs and benefits of an Apple share. Users will be able to buy these tokens on Currency.com directly using Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), and will have the ability to trade them on margin.

To offer these capabilities, Currency.com leverages the technology of Capital.com, its sister platform regulated by the FCA and CySEC, to offer users access to a tokenised version of a contract for exchange of a specific equity, commodity or index.

Ivan Gowan, CEO of Currency.com, said, “We are excited to be launching this revolutionary blockchain venture and providing crypto investors with a concrete option to diversify their portfolio by investing in traditional asset classes, without the pressure of exchanging cryptocurrencies into fiat money to do so. Currency.com is committed to providing users with superior security and fraud protection, and preventing any potential risks by leveraging the full traceability of blockchain transactions and adhering to the strictest regulatory standards set by Belarus’ Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy.”

“Currency.com will disrupt and revolutionize financial technology on a large scale,” said Viktor Prokopenya, Founder and CEO of VP Capital. “Access to global financial markets has historically been available through one primary medium – the stock exchange – but Currency.com leverages groundbreaking cryptocurrency technology to create opportunity for investors who might not have access to traditional stock markets otherwise. All this was made possible by the progressive Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’ that was passed in Belarus. Belarus has become one of the most forward-looking countries when it comes to blockchain technologies and the first country in the world to create a dedicated legislative framework tailored to cryptocurrencies and their industry.”

Currency.com is the first blockchain business to be licensed by the High Technology Park (HTP) in Belarus following the adoption of the Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’. Decree No. 8 legalizes businesses based on blockchain, providing a legal status for tokens and smart contracts and legalizing operations related to mining, keeping, buying, selling, distributing, or exchanging cryptocurrencies, such as exchange services, digital tokens, initial coin offerings and mining operations.

Currency.com is fully compliant with Decree No. 8 and implements best-in-class Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) laws and strict data and customer protection rules to the same level as the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). It has also developed robust in-house compliance mechanisms that ensure that all client deposits are protected by advanced security measures. This includes verification of all blockchain transactions by blockchain intelligence services such as Coinfirm, Elliptic and Chainanalysis.

The tokenised securities trading platform will be supplemented by a free platform for trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies using fiat money, storing holdings in a secure place and making cross-crypto exchanges; as well as Moonfolio, a free all-in-one cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app which allows users to build a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio from scratch.

Currency.com will be authorising new users on the platform gradually to ensure optimal functionality as the service scales. Users can apply to waiting list on the Currency.com online platform at https://currency.com/. The Company will also be rolling out a referral program through its traders who will receive invitation codes that they can share with friends.

Once a user onboards, s/he will be participating in Currency.com’s exclusive referral program. Currency.com will regularly distribute referral invites to its traders, who can invite friends and earn 50% of their trading commission for their first 6 months of trading. Every person registered with Currency.com will receive free trading capital - $50 to each account during invite mode period.

The Currency.com iOS and Android apps will be available for beta testing from February 2019.

About Currency.com

Currency.com is a next-generation blockchain technology company, which operates the world’s first trading platform for tokenised securities, which allows investors to use their cryptocurrency assets to invest in, and profit from, global financial markets – without the pressure of exchanging their crypto portfolio into fiat money. Currency.com is licensed, authorized and regulated by the High Technology Park of Belarus under Decree No. 8 ‘On the Development of a Digital Economy’. For more information, visit: https://currency.com/.

About VP Capital

Founded by Viktor Prokopenya, VP Capital is a global investment vehicle focused on the technology sector. For more information, please visit www.vpcapital.com.

About Larnabel Ventures

Larnabel Ventures was founded by the Gutseriev family to invest in the information technology sector.

Click here to download the image of Ivan Govan, CEO of Currency.com.

Click here for a video (with Chinese-English subtitles) with more information about cryptocurrency legislation in Belarus.

Click here for a video (English only) more information about the launch of Currency.com.

