Currency hit to North American companies' third quarter results most in 10 quarters

For the third quarter, the collective negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American companies - including in the United States, Canada and Mexico - that quantified an exchange rate effect was $11.8 billion, FiREapps said in the report.

That followed four quarters of relatively low impacts.

Also, 265 North American companies reported negative currency impacts in the third quarter, nearly six times the number that reported negative impacts in the second quarter of 2018, the report said.

