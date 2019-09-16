Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Currency provision won't be in Japan-U.S. trade deal - Aso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 11:50pm EDT
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Fukuoka

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese finance minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that a currency provision won't be included in a Japan-U.S. bilateral trade deal that the two countries are aiming to conclude by the end of this month.

When asked about the prospects for a deal, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that "it is right" to assume that the currency provision, which is aimed at preventing competitive devaluation, won't be included.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States has reached initial trade agreements with Japan on tariff barriers and digital trade that will not require congressional approval.

Currencies are a touchy issue for Japan because it has been criticised for keeping the yen weak with massive monetary easing.

Japan has been resisting U.S. pressure to link trade with currency issues.

Trump has made clear he is unhappy with Japan's trade surplus with the United States and wants a two-way deal to address it.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had said that in future trade deals, including one with Japan, the United States would like to include a provision to deter foreign exchange manipulation.

Japan has resisted the idea, out of concern that it could tie its hands in monetary policy and any future attempts to check unwelcome spikes in the yen.

Japan has stayed out of the market since 2011 when it intervened heavily, including a joint intervention with its G7 peers, to stem excessive yen strength in the wake of devastating earthquakes and a tsunami that triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50pCurrency provision won't be in Japan-U.S. trade deal - Aso
RE
11:49pJapan seeks to confirm no additional tariffs on auto exports to U.S. - Motegi
RE
11:17pQUEENSLAND SUGAR : Harriet joins the team, 17/9/2019
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2019
PU
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Production Operation In August 2019
PU
11:07pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Investment in Fixed Assets for the First Eight Months of 2019
PU
11:05pChina will need 8,090 new airplanes over next 20 years - Boeing
RE
11:01pChina keeps one-year money market rate unchanged but easing still likely
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group