Current Builders Announces New Affordable Senior Housing Project in Manatee County

07/06/2020 | 08:05am EDT

SARASOTA, Fla., July 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Current Builders today announced their newest project Reef at Riviera, located in Manatee County, Florida. The general contractor has formed a joint venture with the developer Dominium Inc., based in Plymouth, Minnesota, to build a new affordable senior housing project in the City of Palmetto.

Rendering of the Reef at Riviera

The architecture firm is the Bessolo Design Group. Construction recently began on the $33 million, 5-story, 224-unit multifamily housing project, and anticipated completion is late Fall 2021.

The architecture firm is the Bessolo Design Group. Construction recently began on the $33 million, 5-story, 224-unit multifamily housing project, and anticipated completion is late Fall 2021.

"We are honored to be partnering with Dominium on this project," said Chip Angenendt, Current Builders' VP West Coast Division. "This is a great project for our company because it provides a valuable service to the residents of the City of Palmetto. We look forward to building a successful relationship with one of our country's premier leaders in the affordable housing arena."

The main building will feature one-two-and three-bedroom units. Current Builders will also be constructing the ancillary site structures including a 1-story detached garage (with 10 stalls) and a small 1-story maintenance building. The scope also includes all the site-work, site lighting, paving, drainage, underground utilities, landscaping, and infrastructure improvements required for the complete turnkey construction of this project. Reef at Riviera will be an age and income restricted property.

For more information please visit http://www.currentbuilders.com/

About Current Builders:

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. The firm specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.

Media Contact:
Kay Renz
Kay@KRPRmediagroup.com
561-654-8151

News Source: Current Builders

Related link: http://www.currentbuilders.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/current-builders-announces-new-affordable-senior-housing-project-in-manatee-county/
