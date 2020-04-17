Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Current Builders President Michael C. Taylor Appointed as Firms New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:05am EDT

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Current Builders, a leading Florida construction firm, today announced that Michael Taylor has been appointed CEO/President. Taylor, who has been President of the firm since 2003, was expected to assume the CEO role upon the retirement of Charles P. "Chip" Reid.

Current Builders President Michael C. Taylor

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Apr 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Current Builders (currentbuilders.com), a leading Florida construction firm, today announced that Michael Taylor has been appointed CEO/President. Taylor, who has been President of the firm since 2003, was expected to assume the CEO role upon the retirement of Charles P. "Chip" Reid. The transition plan had been in place for more than a decade, providing the company with an outstanding opportunity to groom the next generation of leaders. Senior Vice President, Henry "Hank" Huisman also retired, timing his departure to coincide with Reid's.

"This month, the company said thank you and farewell to Chip and Hank for 45 incredible years of leadership and legacy," said Michael Taylor. "These gentlemen led by example and set the stage for our continued success as a construction industry leader. I am honored to have called them my partners and friends for more than 30 years and extend to them my personal gratitude and best wishes."

Founded in 1972, Current Builders is an award-winning firm with a diverse portfolio and offices on both the east and west coasts of Florida. Having recently completed their strategic plan update, the firm is optimistic about the future and well-positioned for growth.

"I am honored to take over leadership of this outstanding organization," said Taylor. "While I am assuming the role of CEO during an unusual time in our country, I feel the construction industry will play an integral role in restarting the economy."

Current Builders is most often recognized for its multi-family residential projects; however, the firm offers tremendous depth across all building types including warehouse projects, office buildings, mixed-use complexes and K-12 educational facilities. In addition, the firm has its own concrete division, CB Structures, which provides the firm with a competitive advantage.

Presently, the firm is working on construction projects for Broward County Schools, several senior living and multi-family housing developments, new projects on the west coast and the high-profile Uptown Boca mixed-use development, which is the latest addition to Boca Raton's Glades Road corridor.

As Taylor looks ahead, he will continue to develop Current Builders' diverse and skilled team, while increasing digital innovation, advancing construction protocols and remaining committed to service to the community.

About Current Builders

Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work. Learn more at: https://www.currentbuilders.com/

Media Contact:
Kay Renz
Kay@KRPRmediagroup.com

News Source: Current Builders

Related link: http://www.currentbuilders.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/current-builders-president-michael-c-taylor-appointed-as-firms-new-ceo/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47pChina ride-hailing group Didi aims for 100 million trips a day globally by 2022 - CEO
RE
12:47pCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Open Market Operations - 17 April 2020
PU
12:45pDeveloping countries unlock key industries to safeguard earnings and jobs
RE
12:45pCoronavirus Ravages China's Economy--and It's Just Getting Started
DJ
12:44pOil rises as Trump plans to ease lockdown
RE
12:43pUK to allow company meetings online or on the phone in pandemic
RE
12:43pP&G beats profit estimates as consumers stock up on toilet rolls, detergents
RE
12:35pChina to relax pledged share transfer rules for virus-hit firms
RE
12:35pSunstate Laboratories Introduces Revolutionary Cleaning Products That Help Eliminate Plastic Waste and Save Consumers Money
SE
12:33pRussia will consider lifting ban on Western fish imports - ministry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group