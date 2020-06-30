Log in
Current Health : Appoints Healthcare Expert Adam Wolfberg as Chief Medical Officer

06/30/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Wolfberg to help scale the potential of RPM by maximizing market potential

Current Health today announced it has appointed Adam Wolfberg as Chief Medical Officer. With his comprehensive healthcare industry expertise, Wolfberg will help drive clinical adoption of Current Health’s remote patient management (RPM) platform. Wolfberg will further clinical collaboration with health system customers, partner with pharmaceutical companies on development of digital therapeutics, and spearhead evidence generation initiatives.

Wolfberg joins Current Health from Ovia Health, a company that delivers real-time personalized guidance for parents and families navigating the health system. As Chief Medical Officer of Ovia Health, Wolfberg was responsible for leading the organization’s medical affairs, clinical research activities, academic partnerships and clinical effectiveness. Before Ovia, Wolfberg was Director of Clinical Effectiveness at athenahealth, where he led medical affairs management and clinical content. Wolfberg is also a trained obstetrician and continues to practice at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Massachusetts.

At Current Health, Wolfberg will focus on cultivating opportunities to leverage RPM for clinical applications. While Current Health’s technology has proven instrumental in aiding healthcare providers with operational decisions, it also enables providers and pharmaceutical companies to secure a more complete picture of patient health, at both the individual level and across populations. Building upon Current Health’s relationship with the Mayo Clinic, Wolfberg will work with providers and pharmaceutical companies around the world to unlock the power of Current Health’s unprecedented amount of data in order to facilitate earlier disease detection and development of new digitally-enabled therapeutics.

“Adam’s clinical and healthcare delivery expertise will be invaluable in expanding Current Health’s relationships with health systems and pharmaceutical partners seeking to use Current Health’s platform to transition more patient care from hospital to home,” said Chris McCann, CEO and Co-Founder of Current Health. “With Adam overseeing the development of evidence-based studies and ensuring our partners are seeing the real-world benefits of RPM, I am confident that we will be able to take Current Health to the next level.”

“Current Health’s leadership in the RPM industry and vision for the future of healthcare is what drew me to the company,” said Wolfberg. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join a company that is so well positioned to make a difference in the healthcare industry and am looking forward to being a part of the company’s expansion and growth in the clinical space.”

Wolfberg will be based in Current Health’s Boston headquarters. For more information about Current Health, visit its website.

About Current Health

Current Health provides the leading FDA-cleared, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote patient management platform to help health systems and pharmaceutical companies transition healthcare and trial delivery from the hospital to the home. Current Health’s platform captures an unprecedented level of ICU-grade data from the patient at home, including continuous vital signs and symptoms. Current Health’s state of the art machine learning identifies patients at-risk for deterioration and allows healthcare teams to intervene at the first sign of deterioration through one-click video visits. As a result, patients can stay healthier and safer at home, with a lower cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
